10 best Pokemon to use Elite TMs on in Pokemon GO

If you want to make your favorite beasts stand out in Pokemon GO, then there is a high chance that you will have to change their attacks. The monsters you catch in the wild or raids might not always have the best moveset. This is where Technical Machines, or TMs, come into play. You can change the moveset of your creatures by using these items in Pokemon GO.

Depending on the type of move that you want to change, you will either want to use a TM for Fast Moves or a TM for Charged Moves. In this article, we will take a look at the ten best monsters that you should use your Elite TMs on in Pokemon GO.

Here are the ten best Pokemon on which you should use your Elite TM in Pokemon GO:

The following list is not ranked in any order. These are the best critters to use your Elite TMs on:

1) Mewtwo

This is undoubtedly one of the strongest, if not the strongest, beasts in Pokemon GO. It has two very powerful Charged moves:

Shadow Ball

Psystrike

You can give your Mewtwo these moves and make it a beast in Pokemon GO PvP. Furthermore, if you have a Shadow Mewtwo with a good PvP appraisal, you should definitely consider doing the same for this, as Shadow Mewtwo with Psystrike is absolutely insane!

2) Metagross

Metagross with Meteor Mash is one of the most feared beasts in the competitive scene of Pokemon GO. That particular Pokemon is the best Steel-type critter, performing equally well in PvP and PvE.

Like most beasts in the game, the shadow variant of Metagross is very strong. If you have one with a good PvP appraisal, you should consider using your Elite TM on the Shadow Metagross.

3) Registeel

Registeel, with its charged move Zap Cannon is one of the best-performing creatures in the Great Battle League. Zap Cannon is a legacy Charged move.

In conjunction with Focus Blast, this is a formidable critter to face in any battle. You can use your Elite TM to give Zap Cannon to your Registeel, as it is unavailable in Pokemon GO through normal TMs.

4) Groudon

If you want to perform well in the Master League, Groudon with Fire Punch will be your best friend. Its Fast move, Mud Shot, helps it generate energy quickly, which you can use for Fire Punch or Dragon Tail.

Fire Punch can be used to bait out the shield of your enemy, while you can use Dragon Tail to eliminate them.

5) Ho-Oh

Sacred Fire is quite useful in the current meta of Pokemon GO PvP. Along with this, Earthquake, which is a strong Ground-type move, gives it good typing coverage.

If you have an Apex Ho-Oh, then you will know Sacred Fire+ is one of the best moves in the game. Unfortunately, you cannot teach a regular Ho-Oh this move with an Elite TM.

6) Lugia

Like Groudon, Lugia is one of the most relevant creatures in the Master League. Its Charged Move, Aeroblast, is extremely powerful. You should definitely consider giving this move to your best Lugia.

Similar to Ho-Oh, Lugia also has an Apex form that boasts the Aeroblast+ move. It is better than the normal version but cannot be taught with any Charged TM in the game.

7) Dewgong

Dewgong has risen to the top of the list of the best-performing Pokemon in the Great Battle League with its Ice Shard and Icy Wind legacy moves.

You can have a lot of success in PvP battles with this beast if you use your Elite TMs to give these moves to your Dewgong. If you want a good opening beast, consider using your TMs on Dewgong and giving it both of its legacy moves.

8) Garchomp

With Shadow Gible now available in Pokemon GO, you can have the best non-mega Ground-type attacker if you use your Elite TM to give Earth Power to Shadow Garchomp.

The normal version of Garchomp was already great in PvP. With the addition of Shadow Garchomp, you can now be a bigger menace in the Great Leagues.

9) Swampert

Swampert recently got a mega form. Using your Elite TM to give Hydro Cannon to your Mega Swampert is the best thing you can do if you are looking for a powerful Water-type beast. Mega Swampert is one of the best Water-type creatures in the game, and investing your resources in this Pokemon would be wise of you.

10) Charizard

You probably will not get as many choices regarding legacy moves as you do with this Pokemon. Charizard is an iconic beast in the game. You cannot go wrong with it as a Fire-type attacker for PvP or PvE. Its Charged move, Blast Burn, is one of the strongest legacy moves on any Pokemon.

Furthermore, you have two mega evolutions for Charizard. When you combine this with Blast Burn, you get an unstoppable force on any battlefield.

How to get TMs in Pokemon GO?

There are four types of TMs in Pokemon GO:

Fast TMs

Charged TMs

Elite Fast TMs

Elite Charged TMs

You can get your hands on the normal TMs by winning raids and completing Field Research Tasks. For the Elite TMs, you will have to spend real money, unfortunately.

You can get these in bundles at special events. However, you can get them through Special Researches on rare occasions.

How to use TMs in Pokemon GO?

You will have to do the following to use a TM on your Pokemon:

Click on your desired beast

Then go to "Items"

Then choose the TM you need, depending on the type of move you want to change. Normal TMs will give you a random attack in the move pool of the selected Pokemon. With Elite TMs, you can choose the attack you specifically want.

That brings us to the end of this guide. If we missed your favorite Pokemon in this list, feel free to mention it in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes