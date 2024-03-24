Should you purify Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO?

Whether one should purify Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO is a question that arises for all prominent Pocket Monsters and the Genetic Pocket Monster is no different. The creature first appeared in the game in 2020, where it had to be rescued from Giovanni. Subsequently, it has been made available via 5-star Shadow Raids.

The question about purifying is relevant now more than ever as the critter is returning to this game on March 30 and 31, 2024. This article will help you figure out if you should purify Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO.

Factors to consider when deciding whether to purify Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Stat changes

Shadow Mewtwo has a 20% higher Attack than this creature's regular form. However, its defenses are compromised by 20%. This brings its Attack to a whopping 360 while leaving it with only 145.3 points in its Defense slot. The purified version has 300 Attack and 182 Defense stats, just like the regular variant.

Shadow Mewtwo has a higher ranking in both PvP and PvE battles. The astounding amount of damage it can dish out and its respectable Stamina stat of 214 compensates for its abysmal defenses.

Charged Attack options

One of the main points to consider when deciding whether to purify Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO or not is its Charged Attack option. Shadow entities are stuck with the terrible attack Frustration. Purifying them replaces that with Return, which is a much better move.

Since both can be removed during Team GO Rocket Takeover events, this is only a temporary hurdle. Moreover, you can always spend 120 Candy and 120,000 Stardust to teach the Pocket Monster a second Charged Attack.

IV distribution

When you purify Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO, each of its IVs increases by one point. This can be a good way of obtaining a perfect IV (15/15/15) version.

However, this is more of a gimmick for personal satisfaction, as a 14/14/14 Shadow Mewtwo is not significantly worse than the perfect IV version.

Power-up cost

Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO has a higher power-up cost than its regular counterpart, while its Purified version has a lower cost. Since Mewtwo Candy is a rare resource, this is an important point to consider.

Mega Evolution potential

Shadow Mewtwo cannot be Mega Evolved, while Purified Mewtwo will be eligible when the option is finally available in the game. Since Mega Mewtwo X and Y will be some of the strongest Pocket Monsters in the game when they arrive, this is an important aspect to think about.

Conclusion

If you have the tenacity to undertake the grind, you should not purify Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO. This version is objectively better in almost all situations. As far as the Mega-evolving Mewtwo is concerned, when Mega Mewtwo X and Y eventually come out, you can easily catch a non-Shadow version from raids.

