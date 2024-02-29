Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders (Season 18): Schedule, rewards, and more

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders will last from 1 pm PT on Match 1, 2024, till the same time on June 1, 2024. Over the period, battling enthusiasts can participate in several battle formats ranging from the conventional Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues to niche Cups like the Spring Cup, Ultra and Master Premier, and others.

You can also receive several Pocket Monsters, a whole lot of Stardust, necessary items, and cosmetics for your character by taking part in Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders. This article covers everything you need to know about this season's trainer battles.

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders: Schedule

Note: Leagues and Cups marked with "*" will give you 4x Stardust from win rewards (does not include end-of-set rewards)

Here is the seasonal schedule for Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders:

March 1 - March 8

Great League

Electric Cup: Great League Edition

March 8 - March 15

Ultra League

Spring Cup: Great League Edition

March 15 - March 22

Master League*

Spring Cup: Great League Edition*

March 22 - March 29

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

March 29 - April 5

Great League

Ultra Premier

April 5 - April 12

Ultra League

Jungle Cup: Great League

April 12 - April 19

Master League*

Jungle Cup: Great League*

April 19 - April 26

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

April 26 - May 3

Great League

Master Premier

May 3 - May 10

Ultra League

Great League Remix

May 10 - May 17

Master League

Great League Remix*

May 17 - May 24

Catch Cup: Little Edition*

Catch Cup: Great League Edition*

May 21 - June 1

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

Other than this, there will be two special occasions, which are as follows:

GO Battle Weekend: World of Wonders

Time

Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 12 am to Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time

Bonuses

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.)

The maximum number of sets you can play daily will be increased from five to 20—for 100 battles. This will reset at midnight.

A free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. The Hala-Style Shoes will be one of the available rewards for this.

2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships Bonus

Time

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 12 am to Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time

Bonuses

The maximum number of sets you can play daily will be increased from five to 10—for 50 battles.

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders: Rewards

You will get the following Pocket Monsters as guaranteed rewards for reaching the corresponding ranks:

Rank 1 - Primeape

Rank 6 - Poliwrath

Ace (2,000 elo) - Deino [Shiny encounter possible]

Veteran (2,500 elo) - Goomy [Shiny encounter possible]

Expert (2,750 elo) - Jangmo-o

Legend (3,000 elo) - Pikachu Libre [Shiny encounter possible]

The following critters are available as reward encounters throughout the season at once you reach a particular rank bracket:

Rank 1

Machop [Shiny encounter possible]

Rank 1+

Marill [Shiny encounter possible]

Gligar [Shiny encounter possible]

Grubbin [Shiny encounter possible]

Skwovet [Shiny encounter possible]

Rank 6+

Frillish [Shiny encounter possible]

Carbink

Rank 11

Alolan Marowak [Shiny encounter possible]

Rank 11+

Lickitung [Shiny encounter possible]

Phantump [Shiny encounter possible]

Mareanie [Shiny encounter possible]

Rank 16

Vullaby [Shiny encounter possible]

Rank 16+

Wooloo [Shiny encounter possible]

Falinks

Rank 20+

Active Raid Boss in five-star raids

Rank Ace+

Goomy [Shiny encounter possible]

Rank Veteran+

Deino [Shiny encounter possible]

Rank Expert+

Jangmo-o

This covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders. Check out our other GBL guides:

