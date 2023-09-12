5 best Ultra League teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO's latest season, Adventures Abound, kicked off on September 1, 2023. As usual, a new season means your GO Battle League ranks have been reset, and you need to start your climb to the top again. The Ultra League is one of the available formats of battle. This one allows all critters under 2500 CP to participate in it.

At the time of writing, the first cycle of the Ultra League is halfway through, but it will be back for many more cycles over the course of this season. That said, here are some of the best teams for you to try out.

Top Ultra League teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Shadow Swampert, Registeel, Cresselia

Cresselia, Swampert, Registeel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Ideal IVs Shadow Swampert Lead Mud Shot Hydro Cannon*, Earthquake 6/15/13 Registeel Switch/Closer Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon 4/5/15 Cresselia Switch/Closer Psycho Cut Grass Knot*, Moonblast 5/14/13

This team is dependent on Shadow Swampert to deal heavy damage with its fast-loading STAB-powered Hydro Cannon, while Cresselia and Registeel soak up damage. Swampert is almost certain to take down at least one member of the enemy's team and leave others bruised to some extent.

If you are met with a strong Grass-type attacker on the lead, quickly switch into Registeel to soak up the damage, as you hit back with neutral damage nuke Charged Attacks like Focus Blast and Zap Cannon.

Cresselia is a master of closing-out games in the zero-shield situation, even when facing an opponent with a type advantage, and is one of the bulkiest Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Battle League.

2) Shadow Charizard, Virizion, Cresselia

Cresselia, Charizard, Virizion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Ideal IVs Shadow Charizard Lead Wing Attack* Blast Burn*, Dragon Claw 5/11/14 Virizion Switch Double Kick Scared Sword*, Leaf Blade 7/15/13 Cresselia Closer Psycho Cut Grass Knot*, Moonblast 5/14/13

Shadow Charizard is an extremely powerful lead in Pokemon GO Battle League's Ultra League. It is only threatened by Water, Electric, and Rock-type Pokemon and can be bailed out of such a disadvantageous opening matchup by either Virizion or Cresselia.

Virizion and Cresselia are both defensively-built Pokemon, but the former can hit quite hard. Both of Virizion's Charged Attacks are quick to load and deal heavy damage, thanks to STAB.

Like in the previous composition, Cresselia can soak up a lot of damage and clear the battlefield in the endgame when neither team has shields remaining.

3) Pidgeot, Cobalion, Giratina (Altered)

Pidgeot, Giratina, Cobalion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Ideal IVs Pidgeot Lead Wing Attack* Feather Dance, Brave Bird 15/15/15 Cobalion Switch Double Kick Stone Edge, Sacred Sword* 7/15/13 Giratina (Altered) Closer Shadow Claw Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak 4/11/15

Pidgeot is an underrated pick in Pokemon GO Battle League's Ultra League format. Feather Dance can be incredibly useful in helping the OG regional bird farm down enemies with Wing Attack.

One of the biggest threats to this team's security is Ice-type Pokemon that can knock out both Pidgeot and Giratina. Thankfully, Cobalion is an absolute wall against them. The only major threat to the Steel-type Sword of Justice is Alolan Sandslash, with access to Drill Run. However, Cobalion wins most matchups against this critter.

Giratina (Altered), being a bulky attacker, can easily sweep through teams in late-game situations.

4) Steelix, Poliwrath, Tapu Fini

Poliwrath, Steelix, Tapu Fini (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Ideal IVs Steelix Lead Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe, Earthquake 2/15/15 Poliwrath Switch Counter* Ice Punch, Scald 0/14/14 Tapu Fini Closer Water Gun Surf, Moonblast 1/13/15

Steelix has become a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon GO's latest competitive update. Access to Breaking Swipe makes the critter nearly impossible to get off the field, thanks to the attack's debuffing capability.

The major threats to Steelix are Fighting-type and Ground-type critters. Tapu Fini is an excellent challenger to the former, while Poliwrath can easily take down Ground-types.

Overall, this team gives you great offensive and defensive options. Although, be careful of Grass-types. However, with Shields intact, Poliwrath can Ice Punch its way out of disadvantageous situations like this. Lastly, Steelix can handle the rest of the team's Electic-type weakness with its part-Ground-typing.

5) Gliscor, Dubwool, Registeel

Gliscor, Dubwool, Steelix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Ideal IVs Gliscor Lead Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Earthquake 0/14/15 Dubwool Switch Double Kick Body Slam, Wind Charge 15/15/15 Registeel Closer Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon* 4/5/15

Gliscor is another Pocket Monster that received a buff in the Adventures Abound season update to Pokemon GO Battle League. Aerial Ace now costs less energy, meaning Gliscor can threaten more STAB damage than ever before.

Gliscor is only weak to Water and Ice-type Pokemon. With Wild Charge, Dubwool can double up on the former alongside Zap Cannon Registeel. Focus Blast easily takes care of any Ice-type that dreams of threatening the Fang Scorpion Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Adventures Abound update: Ultra League dates

The Ultra League will be available on the following dates during the current Pokemon GO season:

September 9 to September 16

September 30 to October 7

October 7 to October 14

October 21 to October 28

November 11 to November 18

November 25 to December 2

You can also check out the best individual picks for Ultra League and build a team around it.