All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates (Might & Mastery)

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates are here. The list of changes, both to moves and move availability, is long and will overhaul the Great and Ultra League meta in the Might & Mastery season significantly. Creatures you know and love have fallen out of the order, and new unexpected picks are now very strong. These alterations go live at 1 PM PT on March 4, 2025.

This article covers all the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates for the Might & Mastery season.

All move buffs and nerfs part of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Psyshock

Energy cost decreased

Dazzling Gleam

Trainer Battles: 110 → 90 power

Energy cost decreased

Aqua Jet

Trainer Battles: 45 → 70 power

Energy cost decreased

Dynamic Punch

Energy cost decreased

Sludge

Trainer Battles: 50 → 70 power

Hex

Trainer Battles: 6 → 7 power

Energy generation increased

Acrobatics

Energy cost decreased

Air Cutter

Trainer Battles: 60 → 45 power

Energy cost decreased

Chance to increase the user’s Attack by one stage

Rock Tomb

Trainer Battles: 70 → 80 power

Energy cost decreased

Guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack by one stage

Rollout

Trainer Battles: 8 → 7 power

Night Shade

Trainer Battles: 80 → 70 power

Foul Play

Trainer Battles: 70 → 60 power

Energy cost decreased

Discharge

Trainer Battles: 65 → 55 power

Energy cost decreased

Of these Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates, the Aqua Jet, Sludge, Hex, and Rock Tomb buffs are among the most consequential. The Rollout nerf will hamper a lot of powerful Normal-types like Dunsparce and Miltak, while Night Shade is directly targeted at bringing down Galarian Corsola's power.

Move availability changes in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance update

Biggest winners of the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates (Image via TPC)

The following moveset additions will go live in the Might & Mastery season of GBL:

Piloswine - Icicle Spear

- Icicle Spear Mamoswine - Icicle Spear

- Icicle Spear Togetic - Psyshock

- Psyshock Togekiss - Psyshock

- Psyshock Reuniclus - Psyshock

- Psyshock Bruxish - Psyshock

- Psyshock Venomoth - Psywave

- Psywave Lapras - Psywave Sparkling Aria

- Psywave Sparkling Aria Grumpig - Psywave and Dynamic Punch

- Psywave and Dynamic Punch Furret - Swift

- Swift Linoone - Swift and Trailblaze

- Swift and Trailblaze Drampa - Swift

- Swift Dusknoir - Dynamic Punch

- Dynamic Punch Sableye - Dazzling Gleam

- Dazzling Gleam Ribombee - Charm

- Charm Blastoise - Rollout

- Rollout Weezing - Rollout

- Rollout Wailmer - Rollout

- Rollout Wailord - Rollout

- Rollout Glalie - Rollout

- Rollout Cradily - Rock Tomb

- Rock Tomb Bombirdier - Rock Tomb and Sucker Punch

- Rock Tomb and Sucker Punch Swampert - Sludge

- Sludge Swalot - Sludge

- Sludge Dragalge - Sludge Bomb

- Sludge Bomb Roserade - Poison Sting

- Poison Sting Furret - Trailblaze

- Trailblaze Florges - Trailblaze

- Trailblaze Mightyena - Sucker Punch

- Sucker Punch Bellibolt - Sucker Punch

Lapras, Grumpig, Sableye, and Dusknoir are the biggest winners of the move pool changes in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates.

