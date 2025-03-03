All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates (Might & Mastery)

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates are here. The list of changes, both to moves and move availability, is long and will overhaul the Great and Ultra League meta in the Might & Mastery season significantly. Creatures you know and love have fallen out of the order, and new unexpected picks are now very strong. These alterations go live at 1 PM PT on March 4, 2025.
This article covers all the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates for the Might & Mastery season.
All move buffs and nerfs part of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates
Psyshock
- Energy cost decreased
Dazzling Gleam
- Trainer Battles: 110 → 90 power
- Energy cost decreased
Aqua Jet
- Trainer Battles: 45 → 70 power
- Energy cost decreased
Dynamic Punch
- Energy cost decreased
Sludge
- Trainer Battles: 50 → 70 power
Hex
- Trainer Battles: 6 → 7 power
- Energy generation increased
Acrobatics
- Energy cost decreased
Air Cutter
- Trainer Battles: 60 → 45 power
- Energy cost decreased
- Chance to increase the user’s Attack by one stage
Rock Tomb
- Trainer Battles: 70 → 80 power
- Energy cost decreased
- Guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack by one stage
Rollout
- Trainer Battles: 8 → 7 power
Night Shade
- Trainer Battles: 80 → 70 power
Foul Play
- Trainer Battles: 70 → 60 power
- Energy cost decreased
Discharge
- Trainer Battles: 65 → 55 power
- Energy cost decreased
Of these Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates, the Aqua Jet, Sludge, Hex, and Rock Tomb buffs are among the most consequential. The Rollout nerf will hamper a lot of powerful Normal-types like Dunsparce and Miltak, while Night Shade is directly targeted at bringing down Galarian Corsola's power.
Move availability changes in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance update
The following moveset additions will go live in the Might & Mastery season of GBL:
- Piloswine - Icicle Spear
- Mamoswine - Icicle Spear
- Togetic - Psyshock
- Togekiss - Psyshock
- Reuniclus - Psyshock
- Bruxish - Psyshock
- Venomoth - Psywave
- Lapras - Psywave Sparkling Aria
- Grumpig - Psywave and Dynamic Punch
- Furret - Swift
- Linoone - Swift and Trailblaze
- Drampa - Swift
- Dusknoir - Dynamic Punch
- Sableye - Dazzling Gleam
- Ribombee - Charm
- Blastoise - Rollout
- Weezing - Rollout
- Wailmer - Rollout
- Wailord - Rollout
- Glalie - Rollout
- Cradily - Rock Tomb
- Bombirdier - Rock Tomb and Sucker Punch
- Swampert - Sludge
- Swalot - Sludge
- Dragalge - Sludge Bomb
- Roserade - Poison Sting
- Furret - Trailblaze
- Florges - Trailblaze
- Mightyena - Sucker Punch
- Bellibolt - Sucker Punch
Lapras, Grumpig, Sableye, and Dusknoir are the biggest winners of the move pool changes in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates.
