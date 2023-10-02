Pokemon GO Sierra counters: Lineup, how to beat, weaknesses, and more

With rumors of a Team Rocket Takeover event coming to Pokemon GO in late October, players are rushing to get their final chance at battling the current admins for Shadow Pokemon. As such, they may find themselves in need of assistance regarding how these clashes. One of the three minor bosses of the organization is Sierra.

The highest-ranking woman in Team GO Rocket, she carries a sassy and menacing charm into battle alongside her threatening team of monsters. She is widely considered the hardest of all admins. Therefore, players may need help analyzing her team compositions to devise a counter lineup.

How to counter Sierra in Pokemon GO

Phase 1: Geodude

Geodude as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first phase of this fight in Pokemon GO will always see players facing her Shadow Geodude. This monster is also the prize trainers win once after defeating Sierra. Since this creature is an unevolved Pokemon, its stats are incredibly low, making for an easy win. Since Geodude is a Rock and Ground-type, it does terribly against Water or Grass Pokemon.

Other stages of this fight feature creatures with Water weaknesses, so players should have one in their lineup. Swampert is one of the best options due to its secondary Ground typing, giving it some much-needed bulk and coverage. Owing to this makeup, the critter becomes useful for other stages as well.

Phase 2: Gardevoir, Sableye, or Steelix

Steelix as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second phase is where players are most likely to be caught off-guard. None of the potential opponents in this phase share a single weakness. While this may seem intimidating for beginners, this phase can be segregated into chunks to devise the ideal course of action.

Sableye has notoriously low stats in Pokemon GO, making it easy to take down with neutral damage, so very little prep work is required. Steelix is countered hard by Swampert, making it a great inclusion. Meanwhile, Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type, so bringing Metagross is a great idea.

Final Phase: Houndoom, Victreebel, or Gyarados

Victreebel can be dealt with in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final stage isn't too daunting, as the two monsters share a common weakness in Ground-type attacks. Both Victreebel and Houndoom take super-effective damage from the element, making it a great safety choice. Gyarados may be a bit scary, given its Water typing, but it still has common counters in Rock and electric attacks.

The ideal tactic is to take a critter each from Rock and Ground-types, like Golem or Rhyperior. Not only will this give players a Ground-type choice if Swampert gets low, but also provide great Rock damage for dealing with Houndoom and Gyarados.