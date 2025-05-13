Pokemon GO: PvP and PvE analysis of all new Shadow Pokemon in Crown Clash Taken Over 

Pokemon GO Crown Clash Taken Over will introduce five new Shadow Pokemon — Shadow Dialga, Shadow Inkay, Shadow Slakoth, Shadow Tyrunt, and Shadow Amaura. The event will run from midnight local time on May 14, 2025, and these creatures are guaranteed to stay available at least until the next season's Team GO Rocket Takeover event.

Ad

This article briefly discusses the PvP and PvE viability of all the new Shadow Pokemon in Crown Clash Taken Over.

Are the new Shadow Pokemon in Crown Clash Taken Over good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Shadow Dialga

Good in PvP? Yes. Only if you can manage to find a good IV variant.

Yes. Only if you can manage to find a good IV variant. Good in PvE? Yes. A high IV variant will work better, but as long as it has high Attack, you are good to go.

Yes. A high IV variant will work better, but as long as it has high Attack, you are good to go. Should you purify? No, in most cases. Check out our detailed guide on whether you should purify Shadow Dialga.

No, in most cases. Check out our detailed guide on whether you should purify Shadow Dialga. Is it better than the non-Shadow? Yes.

Also read: Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset

Ad

Shadow Inkay

When fed 50 Candy evolves into Shadow Malamar, the best new Shadow Pokemon to be introduced during the Crown Clash Taken Over event in Pokemon GO.

Good in PvP? Yes.

Yes. Good in PvE? No.

No. Should you purify? Depends. The non-shadow variant is pretty good. If you want to save up on upgrade costs, you can consider purifying.

Depends. The non-shadow variant is pretty good. If you want to save up on upgrade costs, you can consider purifying. Is it better than the non-Shadow? In the Ultra League, Shadow Malamar outclasses the regular version by a mile.

Ad

Shadow Slakoth

Evolves into Shadow Vigoroth when fed 25 Candy and into Shadow Slaking when fed 100 Candy.

Good in PvP? No.

No. Good in PvE? Mostly, no. Shadow Slaking can have some benefits as a Gym Defender. But the regular version is still better.

Mostly, no. Shadow Slaking can have some benefits as a Gym Defender. But the regular version is still better. Should you purify? Yes. If you want a strong, cheap Slaking, purify it.

Yes. If you want a strong, cheap Slaking, purify it. Is it better than the non-Shadow? Neither has features to write home about.

Also read: Pokemon GO Crown Clash Taken Over's biggest attraction is not the Pokemon you think

Ad

Shadow Tyrunt

Evolves into Shadow Tyrantrum when fed 50 Candy during the day.

Good in PvP? No

No Good in PvE? Yes, Shadow Tyrantrum has strong potential as a Rock- and Dragon-type attacker.

Yes, Shadow Tyrantrum has strong potential as a Rock- and Dragon-type attacker. Should you purify? No. The regular version is more or less abundantly available.

No. The regular version is more or less abundantly available. Is it better than the non-Shadow? When it comes to attacking Gyms and Raids, the Shadow is much better. Neither is good in PvP.

Shadow Amaura

Evolves into Shadow Aurorus when fed 50 Candy at night.

Good in PvP? Yes. Shadow Aurorus will have some play in the Great and Ultra League formats.

Yes. Shadow Aurorus will have some play in the Great and Ultra League formats. Good in PvE? No. There are much better Ice-type and Rock-type Pokemon you can use.

No. There are much better Ice-type and Rock-type Pokemon you can use. Should you purify? No.

No. Is it better than the non-Shadow? It's more of a sidegrade, with both versions having pros and cons.

Ad

Overall, nearly all the new Shadow Pokemon introduced during the Crown Clash Taken Over event in Pokemon GO have some PvP and PvE utility. Focus on farming Shadow Inkay, as that is by far the best of the lot.

In other news, Azelf raids, Mesprit raids, and Uxie raids are also available right now.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨