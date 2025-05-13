Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga is set to debut in the Crown Clash: Taken Over event, which starts at midnight local time on Wednesday, April 11, 2025. Shadow Dialga will be available until the next Team GO Rocket Takeover event. So, players would benefit from knowing the best moveset for Shadow Dialga as well as any counters while facing it in battle.
The article will cover everything you would want to know about Shadow Dialga. This information will help you decide if it is good in Pokemon GO or not.
Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset
Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
- Charged Attacks: Draco Meteor and Iron Head
Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best PvE moveset
Steel-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Metal Claw
- Charged Attacks: Iron Head
Dragon-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
- Charged Attacks: Draco Meteor
Is Shadow Dialga good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?
Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO PvP
As a Steel/Dragon dual-type, Shadow Dialga can be a decent battler in the Master League. It can easily check top-tier threats like Origin Forme Palkia, Primarina, and even Kyogre. However, to get the best out of this creature, players should consider investing in it with Candy XL.
Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO PvE
Steel-type Attacker
Shadow Dialga isn't a bad option as a Steel-type attacker. However, it is outclassed by Dusk Mane Necrozma, Shadow Metagross, and even regular Metagross in this category.
Dragon-type Attacker
While Shadow Dialga is a better Dragon-type attacker, it doesn't have either Dragon Tail or Outrage. This leaves it outclassed by some of the best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO. However, it is still a decent pick owing to its partial Steel-typing and decent bulk, letting it handle these other Dragons.
Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga: All moves and stats
Shadow Dialga learns the following Fast Attacks:
- Dragon Breath
- Metal Claw
As for Charged Attacks, these are the moves in Shadow Dialga's arsenal:
- Iron Head
- Draco Meteor
- Thunder
Base Stats
- Attack: 275
- Defense: 211
- Stamina: 205
- Max CP: 4,565
Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga's strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Fighting
- Ground
Resistances
- Poison
- Grass
- Psychic
- Electric
- Water
- Steel
- Bug
- Rock
- Normal
- Flying
Types that Shadow Dialga can hit for super effective STAB damage
- Dragon
- Ice
- Rock
- Fairy
To learn more about Shadow Dialga's type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO
Great League Counters: Azumarill, Clodsire, Drapion (Shadow), Annihilape, Lapras
Ultra League Counters: Skeledirge, Annihilape, Clefable, Virizion, Feraligatr
Master League Counters: Xerneas, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Ho-oh, Rhyperior, Yveltal
PvE Counters:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm* and Aura Sphere
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*
- Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*
- Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands
(* indicates Legacy Move)
