Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga is set to debut in the Crown Clash: Taken Over event, which starts at midnight local time on Wednesday, April 11, 2025. Shadow Dialga will be available until the next Team GO Rocket Takeover event. So, players would benefit from knowing the best moveset for Shadow Dialga as well as any counters while facing it in battle.

The article will cover everything you would want to know about Shadow Dialga. This information will help you decide if it is good in Pokemon GO or not.

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset

Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Draco Meteor and Iron Head

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best PvE moveset

Steel-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Metal Claw

Metal Claw Charged Attacks: Iron Head

Dragon-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Draco Meteor

Is Shadow Dialga good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?

Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO PvP

As a Steel/Dragon dual-type, Shadow Dialga can be a decent battler in the Master League. It can easily check top-tier threats like Origin Forme Palkia, Primarina, and even Kyogre. However, to get the best out of this creature, players should consider investing in it with Candy XL.

Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO PvE

Steel-type Attacker

Shadow Dialga isn't a bad option as a Steel-type attacker. However, it is outclassed by Dusk Mane Necrozma, Shadow Metagross, and even regular Metagross in this category.

Dragon-type Attacker

While Shadow Dialga is a better Dragon-type attacker, it doesn't have either Dragon Tail or Outrage. This leaves it outclassed by some of the best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO. However, it is still a decent pick owing to its partial Steel-typing and decent bulk, letting it handle these other Dragons.

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga: All moves and stats

Shadow Dialga learns the following Fast Attacks:

Dragon Breath

Metal Claw

As for Charged Attacks, these are the moves in Shadow Dialga's arsenal:

Iron Head

Draco Meteor

Thunder

Base Stats

Attack: 275

275 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 205

205 Max CP: 4,565

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga's strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Fighting

Ground

Resistances

Poison

Grass

Psychic

Electric

Water

Steel

Bug

Rock

Normal

Flying

Types that Shadow Dialga can hit for super effective STAB damage

Dragon

Ice

Rock

Fairy

To learn more about Shadow Dialga's type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO

Great League Counters: Azumarill, Clodsire, Drapion (Shadow), Annihilape, Lapras

Ultra League Counters: Skeledirge, Annihilape, Clefable, Virizion, Feraligatr

Master League Counters: Xerneas, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Ho-oh, Rhyperior, Yveltal

PvE Counters:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm* and Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*

Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

(* indicates Legacy Move)

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

