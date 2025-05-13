  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Akash Sil
Modified May 13, 2025 12:19 GMT
Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga is set to debut in the Crown Clash: Taken Over event, which starts at midnight local time on Wednesday, April 11, 2025. Shadow Dialga will be available until the next Team GO Rocket Takeover event. So, players would benefit from knowing the best moveset for Shadow Dialga as well as any counters while facing it in battle.

Ad

The article will cover everything you would want to know about Shadow Dialga. This information will help you decide if it is good in Pokemon GO or not.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best moveset

Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best PvP moveset

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Draco Meteor and Iron Head

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga best PvE moveset

Steel-type Attacker

  • Fast Attack: Metal Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Iron Head

Dragon-type Attacker

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Draco Meteor

Is Shadow Dialga good in Pokemon GO PvP an PvE?

Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO PvP

As a Steel/Dragon dual-type, Shadow Dialga can be a decent battler in the Master League. It can easily check top-tier threats like Origin Forme Palkia, Primarina, and even Kyogre. However, to get the best out of this creature, players should consider investing in it with Candy XL.

Ad

Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO PvE

Steel-type Attacker

Shadow Dialga isn't a bad option as a Steel-type attacker. However, it is outclassed by Dusk Mane Necrozma, Shadow Metagross, and even regular Metagross in this category.

Dragon-type Attacker

While Shadow Dialga is a better Dragon-type attacker, it doesn't have either Dragon Tail or Outrage. This leaves it outclassed by some of the best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO. However, it is still a decent pick owing to its partial Steel-typing and decent bulk, letting it handle these other Dragons.

Ad

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga: All moves and stats

Shadow Dialga learns the following Fast Attacks:

  • Dragon Breath
  • Metal Claw

As for Charged Attacks, these are the moves in Shadow Dialga's arsenal:

  • Iron Head
  • Draco Meteor
  • Thunder

Base Stats

  • Attack: 275
  • Defense: 211
  • Stamina: 205
  • Max CP: 4,565

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga's strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Ad
  • Fighting
  • Ground

Resistances

  • Poison
  • Grass
  • Psychic
  • Electric
  • Water
  • Steel
  • Bug
  • Rock
  • Normal
  • Flying

Types that Shadow Dialga can hit for super effective STAB damage

  • Dragon
  • Ice
  • Rock
  • Fairy

To learn more about Shadow Dialga's type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO

Great League Counters: Azumarill, Clodsire, Drapion (Shadow), Annihilape, Lapras

Ultra League Counters: Skeledirge, Annihilape, Clefable, Virizion, Feraligatr

Master League Counters: Xerneas, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Ho-oh, Rhyperior, Yveltal

Ad

PvE Counters:

  • Mega Lucario with Force Palm* and Aura Sphere
  • Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*
  • Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*
  • Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*
  • Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

(* indicates Legacy Move)

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications