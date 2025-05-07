Pokemon GO: 10 Best Dragon-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Dragon-types are some of the most powerful creatures. They tend to have high stats and good movepools, and are usually only held back by the sheer cost of acquiring and raising them. While Dragon-types only hit themselves for super effective damage, their resistance to common types like Electric, Fire, Water, and Grass means bringing them down is difficult.

We will look at the best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO in this article. This includes their stats, their movepools, and how good they are in PvP and PvE.

10 Best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO

10) Salamence

Salamence in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 277

277 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 216

216 Max CP: 4239

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail, Bite, and Fire Fang

Charged Attacks: Draco Meteor, Outrage*, Fly, Fire Blast, and Hydro Pump (* indicates Legacy Move)

Salamence is a beast in PvE, thanks to its Dragon STABs. With Dragon Tail as a Fast Attack and Outrage and Draco Meteor as Charged Moves, this Generation III pseudo is amazing in Gyms and Raids in Pokemon GO. It even has a Mega Evolution for more power. However, it is slightly sub-par in PvP, outclassed by other Dragons.

9) Garchomp

Garchomp in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 261

261 Defense: 193

193 Stamina: 239

239 Max CP: 4479

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Mud Shot

Charged Attacks: Outrage, Earth Power*, Earthquake, Sand Tomb, and Fire Blast

While Garchomp also has a Mega Evolution, regular Garchomp is more than usable on its own. It is widely regarded as the best pseudo-Legendary in the game, owing to its Ground/Dragon dual typing. Not only is it great in PvE, but it excels in the Master League in Pokemon GO PvP. Thanks to its partial Ground typing, it can easily handle any Steel-types that can resist its Dragon-type moves.

8) Dragapult

Dragapult in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 266

266 Defense: 170

170 Stamina: 204

204 Max CP: 3993

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Astonish

Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe, Outrage, Dragon Pulse, and Shadow Ball

The Generation VIII pseudo-Legendary has an added Ghost typing that makes it hard to deal with. It has a high attack stat of 266 and STAB Dragon Tail and Outrage to work as an excellent Dragon-type attacker in PvE. Thanks to its better-than-average Stamina stat of 204, it can hold its own in the Master League.

7) Palkia

Palkia in the movies (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 280

280 Defense: 215

215 Stamina: 189

189 Max CP: 4512

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Draco Meteor, Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, and Fire Blast

While it is currently outclassed by its Origin Forme (which may be appearing later down the list), regular Palkia isn't exactly a slouch when it comes to being a Dragon-type attacker. It has an Attack stat of 280, letting it hit other Dragons hard in both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

6) Haxorus

Haxorus in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 284

284 Defense: 172

172 Stamina: 183

183 Max CP: 4062

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Counter

Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe*, Dragon Claw, Earthquake, Surf, and Night Slash

Haxorus is often mistaken for the pseudo of Generation V (it's Hydreigon), but one look at its stats makes such a mistake understandable. If it is equipped with its Legacy Move Breaking Swipe, it can debuff its opponents in PvP, where it is a good anti-meta pick in the Master League.

5) White Kyurem

White Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 310

310 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 245

245 Max CP: 5206

Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Ice Fang, and Steel Wing

Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Ice Burn, Fusion Flare, Ancient Power, Blizzard, and Focus Blast

White Kyurem is a Dragon-type that excels as a Dragon killer thanks to its secondary Ice typing. Its 310 Attack stat alone would earn it a spot on this list. However, as its Dragon-type movepool is a bit underwhelming, this is as high as it can be placed.

4) Rayquaza

Rayquaza in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 284

284 Defense: 170

170 Stamina: 213

213 Max CP: 4336

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Air Slash

Charged Attacks: Breaking Swipe*, Outrage, Dragon Ascent, Hurricane*, Aerial Ace, and Ancient Power

Rayquaza is a Box Art Legendary capable of Mega Evolution. This makes it one of the best Pokemon for PvE overall, not just as a Dragon-type. However, as Mega Evolution is not legal in PvP, Rayquaza has fallen a bit in Master League. It still sees use thanks to its access to Breaking Swipe.

3) Dialga (Origin Forme)

Dialga (Origin Forme) in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 270

270 Defense: 225

225 Stamina: 205

205 Max CP: 4624

Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Metal Claw

Charged Attacks: Roar of Time*, Draco Meteor, Iron Head, and Thunder

While Dialga Origin Forme has a slightly lower attack than regular Dialga, just three words put it here on this list — Roar of Time. This signature move of the God of Time deals as much damage as Draco Meteor but does not debuff the user. This, combined with the added bulk of the Origin Forme, makes this Dialga form a major threat for both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

2) Palkia (Origin Forme)

Palkia (Origin Forme) in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 286

286 Defense: 223

223 Stamina: 189

189 Max CP: 4683

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Special Rend*, Draco Meteor, Hydro Pump, Aqua Tail, and Fire Blast

Barring Mega or Shadow Pokemon, Palkia Origin Forme is one of the top Dragon-types in Pokemon GO. Just like its fellow Sinnoh Box Art Legendary Dialga, it has access to a signature move — Special Rend, which is a threat in Gyms, Raids, and the Master League. Its only real weakness is Fairy, as most other Dragons struggle with it in a 1v1.

1) Black Kyurem

Black Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 310

310 Defense: 183

183 Stamina: 245

245 Max CP: 5206

Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Shadow Claw

Charged Attacks: Outrage, Freeze Shock, Fusion Bolt, Stone Edge, Blizzard, and Iron Head

Black Kyurem has the same stats as White Kyurem, so its placement above it may seem arbitrary at first. But Black Kyurem has access to the Dragon Tail/Outrage combo, with the former being the best Dragon-type Fast Attack in the game. So, mere access to a usable move combined with those stats was enough to put the Box Art Legendary of Black 2 at the top of this list.

