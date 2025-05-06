Pokemon GO: 10 best Poison-type Pokemon to have, ranked

Poison has always been one of the less appreciated types, even in Pokemon GO. However, over time, this has started to change. The main reason behind this change was the fact that it was the best counter to the meta-defining Fairy type. Additionally, Poison types came to be appreciated for their resistances to powerful types, including Fighting and Fairy, making it a useful secondary typing to have.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the best Poison-type Pokemon for trainers to raise in Pokemon GO.

10 best Poison-types to have in Pokemon GO

10) Scolipede

Scolipede in the anime (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Base stats

Ad

Trending

Attack: 203

203 Defense: 175

175 Stamina: 155

155 Max CP: 2766

Fast Attacks: Poison Jab and Bug Bite

Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, X-Scissor, Megahorn, and Gyro Ball

Scolipede is decent in both Pokemon GO PvE and PvP. In the Great League, it is a decent counter to Azumarill, while it can fend off Clefable and Cresselia in the Ultra League. It is also a good choice for Raids where Poison has a clear advantage.

9) Muk

Muk in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 190

190 Defense: 172

172 Stamina: 233

233 Max CP: 3117

Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Lick*, and Infestation (* indicates Legacy Move)

Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Acid Spray, Sludge Wave, Thunder Punch, and Dark Pulse

Muk is used as a Gym Defender and in Raids where Poison-types are useful. What helps it stand out is its high stamina stat and Ghost-type Fast Attack Lick.

Also read: Pokemon GO: 10 best Water-type Pokemon to have, ranked

8) Alolan Muk

Alolan Muk in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 190

190 Defense: 172

172 Stamina: 233

233 Max CP: 3117

Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Snarl, and Bite

Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Acid Spray, Sludge Wave, and Dark Pulse

Thanks to its partial Dark typing, Alolan Muk is slightly better than its Kantonian counterpart. It can deal with Psychic types in Gyms and Raids. Alolan Muk can be a decent counter to some of the top threats in PvP like Jumpluff, Virizion, and Clefable.

7) Toxicroak

Toxicroak in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 211

211 Defense: 133

133 Stamina: 195

195 Max CP: 2813

Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Counter, and Mud Shot

Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Mud Bomb, Shadow Ball, and Dynamic Punch

Toxicroak is a top-tier Poison attacker for Pokemon GO PvE. It is decent in PvP thanks to its typing, letting it take on both Fairy and Steel types. However, it has a double weakness to Psychic, which holds it back.

6) Gengar

Gengar in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 261

261 Defense: 149

149 Stamina: 155

155 Max CP: 3254

Fast Attacks: Lick*, Shadow Claw, Sucker Punch, and Hex

Charged Attacks: Sludge Wave*, Sludge Bomb, Psychic*, Shadow Punch*, Dark Pulse*, Shadow Ball, and Focus Blast

Gengar is a fantastic Pokemon in both PvP and PvE. It is very good in both the Great and Ultra Leagues, and thanks to having a Mega Evolution is wonderful in PvE. However, a lot of the reasons behind Gengar's usefulness is its Ghost typing and moves, with its Poison type only being an added bonus.

Ad

5) Revavroom

Revavroom in Paldean Winds (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 229

229 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 3337

Fast Attacks: Poison Jab and Lick

Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Acid Spray, Gyro Ball, and Overheat

Revavroom is an excellent counter to Fairy types in Pokemon GO. This is because of its secondary Steel typing. In Pokemon GO PvP, it can counter some of the big threats like Azumarill, Jumpluff, and Serperior.

4) Overqwil

Overqwil in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 222

222 Defense: 171

171 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 3330

Fast Attacks: Poison Jab and Poison Sting

Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Dark Pulse, Aqua Tail, Ice Beam, and Shadow Ball

Overqwil is one of the best Poison-type attackers that actually uses its Poison typing. With access to good Poison-type Fast Attacks and Sludge Bomb as a Charged Attack, this Hisuian mon is really good in both PvP and PvE.

Also read: "I still feel cheated tbh": Pokemon GO player baffled with item mechanic

Ad

3) Roserade

Roserade in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 243

243 Defense: 185

185 Stamina: 155

155 Max CP: 3359

Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Poison Sting, Bullet Seed*, Magical Leaf, and Razor Leaf

Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Grass Knot, Leaf Storm, Solar Beam, Weather Ball (Fire)*, and Dazzling Gleam

Roserade is a fantastic Poison-type Attacker. It does especially well in PvE, but thanks to having access to useful moves like Bullet Seed and Weather Ball (Fire) makes it a decent choice in the Great League.

2) Naganadel

Ad

Naganadel in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 263

263 Defense: 159

159 Stamina: 177

177 Max CP: 3587

Fast Attacks: Air Slash and Poison Jab

Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Dragon Claw, Dragon Pulse, Fell Stinger, and Acrobatics

As an Ultra Beast, Naganadel has min-maxed stats. It has a high attack stat and has access to the moves needed to be a Poison-type attacker. Naganadel counters several Fairy types in the Master League like Xerneas, Zacian (Hero), and Primarina.

1) Nihilego

Nihilego in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Ad

Attack: 249

249 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 240

240 Max CP: 4465

Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Acid, and Pound

Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Sludge Bomb, Power Gem, and Rock Slide

Nihilego may not deal as much fast damage as its fellow Poison-type Ultra Beast Naganadel, but its overall damage output is much higher. Not only is it a great choice for PvE, but it is excellent in the Master League. This is because it has a lot more bulk than Naganadel and can take more than a few hits.

Also read: Pokemon GO: What are STAB moves and how to use them

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨