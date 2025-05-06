Pokemon GO: 10 best Poison-type Pokemon to have, ranked

Poison has always been one of the less appreciated types, even in Pokemon GO. However, over time, this has started to change. The main reason behind this change was the fact that it was the best counter to the meta-defining Fairy type. Additionally, Poison types came to be appreciated for their resistances to powerful types, including Fighting and Fairy, making it a useful secondary typing to have.
In this article, we will look at the best Poison-type Pokemon for trainers to raise in Pokemon GO.
10 best Poison-types to have in Pokemon GO
10) Scolipede
Base stats
- Attack: 203
- Defense: 175
- Stamina: 155
- Max CP: 2766
Fast Attacks: Poison Jab and Bug Bite
Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, X-Scissor, Megahorn, and Gyro Ball
Scolipede is decent in both Pokemon GO PvE and PvP. In the Great League, it is a decent counter to Azumarill, while it can fend off Clefable and Cresselia in the Ultra League. It is also a good choice for Raids where Poison has a clear advantage.
9) Muk
Base stats
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 172
- Stamina: 233
- Max CP: 3117
Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Lick*, and Infestation (* indicates Legacy Move)
Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Acid Spray, Sludge Wave, Thunder Punch, and Dark Pulse
Muk is used as a Gym Defender and in Raids where Poison-types are useful. What helps it stand out is its high stamina stat and Ghost-type Fast Attack Lick.
8) Alolan Muk
Base stats
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 172
- Stamina: 233
- Max CP: 3117
Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Snarl, and Bite
Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Acid Spray, Sludge Wave, and Dark Pulse
Thanks to its partial Dark typing, Alolan Muk is slightly better than its Kantonian counterpart. It can deal with Psychic types in Gyms and Raids. Alolan Muk can be a decent counter to some of the top threats in PvP like Jumpluff, Virizion, and Clefable.
7) Toxicroak
Base stats
- Attack: 211
- Defense: 133
- Stamina: 195
- Max CP: 2813
Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Counter, and Mud Shot
Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Mud Bomb, Shadow Ball, and Dynamic Punch
Toxicroak is a top-tier Poison attacker for Pokemon GO PvE. It is decent in PvP thanks to its typing, letting it take on both Fairy and Steel types. However, it has a double weakness to Psychic, which holds it back.
6) Gengar
Base stats
- Attack: 261
- Defense: 149
- Stamina: 155
- Max CP: 3254
Fast Attacks: Lick*, Shadow Claw, Sucker Punch, and Hex
Charged Attacks: Sludge Wave*, Sludge Bomb, Psychic*, Shadow Punch*, Dark Pulse*, Shadow Ball, and Focus Blast
Gengar is a fantastic Pokemon in both PvP and PvE. It is very good in both the Great and Ultra Leagues, and thanks to having a Mega Evolution is wonderful in PvE. However, a lot of the reasons behind Gengar's usefulness is its Ghost typing and moves, with its Poison type only being an added bonus.
5) Revavroom
Base stats
- Attack: 229
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 3337
Fast Attacks: Poison Jab and Lick
Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Acid Spray, Gyro Ball, and Overheat
Revavroom is an excellent counter to Fairy types in Pokemon GO. This is because of its secondary Steel typing. In Pokemon GO PvP, it can counter some of the big threats like Azumarill, Jumpluff, and Serperior.
4) Overqwil
Base stats
- Attack: 222
- Defense: 171
- Stamina: 198
- Max CP: 3330
Fast Attacks: Poison Jab and Poison Sting
Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Dark Pulse, Aqua Tail, Ice Beam, and Shadow Ball
Overqwil is one of the best Poison-type attackers that actually uses its Poison typing. With access to good Poison-type Fast Attacks and Sludge Bomb as a Charged Attack, this Hisuian mon is really good in both PvP and PvE.
3) Roserade
Base stats
- Attack: 243
- Defense: 185
- Stamina: 155
- Max CP: 3359
Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Poison Sting, Bullet Seed*, Magical Leaf, and Razor Leaf
Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Grass Knot, Leaf Storm, Solar Beam, Weather Ball (Fire)*, and Dazzling Gleam
Roserade is a fantastic Poison-type Attacker. It does especially well in PvE, but thanks to having access to useful moves like Bullet Seed and Weather Ball (Fire) makes it a decent choice in the Great League.
2) Naganadel
Base stats
- Attack: 263
- Defense: 159
- Stamina: 177
- Max CP: 3587
Fast Attacks: Air Slash and Poison Jab
Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Dragon Claw, Dragon Pulse, Fell Stinger, and Acrobatics
As an Ultra Beast, Naganadel has min-maxed stats. It has a high attack stat and has access to the moves needed to be a Poison-type attacker. Naganadel counters several Fairy types in the Master League like Xerneas, Zacian (Hero), and Primarina.
1) Nihilego
Base stats
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 240
- Max CP: 4465
Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Acid, and Pound
Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Sludge Bomb, Power Gem, and Rock Slide
Nihilego may not deal as much fast damage as its fellow Poison-type Ultra Beast Naganadel, but its overall damage output is much higher. Not only is it a great choice for PvE, but it is excellent in the Master League. This is because it has a lot more bulk than Naganadel and can take more than a few hits.
