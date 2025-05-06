Pokemon GO: 10 best Water-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Water types are among the best. With only two weaknesses (Electric and Grass), Water is among the best defensive types in the game. This doesn't take away from their offensive capabilities as the type hits Fire, Ground, and Rock for super-effective damage. This is why most teams will carry at least one Water type just for the balance they bring.

We look at the best Water-type creatures players should consider using in Pokemon GO.

10 best Water-types to have in Pokemon GO

10) Palkia (Origin Forme)

Palkia (Origin Forme) in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 286

286 Defense: 223

223 Stamina: 189

189 Max CP: 4683

Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, Special Rend*, Draco Meteor, and Fire Blast (* indicates Legacy Move)

Palkia's Origin Forme is an extremely strong attacker courtesy of its high stats and access to its signature Special Rend. For players to utilize it well in Pokemon GO PvP, the Master League is the best tier where it can take on top threats like Ho-oh, Rhyperior, and Yveltal. Unfortunately, it is held back as a Water-type Attacker due to its lack of a Water-type Fast Attack.

9) Golisopod

Golisopod in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 218

218 Defense: 226

226 Stamina: 181

181 Max CP: 3575

Fast Attacks: Waterfall, Shadow Claw, Fury Cutter, and Metal Claw

Charged Attacks: Aqua Jet, Razor Shell, Liquidation, X-Scissor, and Aerial Ace

As a part Bug-type, Golisopod is well equipped to take on Grass-types that would usually threaten it. In PvP, it excels in the Great and Ultra Leagues thanks to its ability to take on the meta's top threats like Tinkaton, Annihilape, and Clodsire.

8) Empoleon

Empoleon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 210

210 Defense: 186

186 Stamina: 197

197 Max CP: 3279

Fast Attacks: Waterfall, Metal Claw, and Steel Wing

Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Hydro Pump, Flash Cannon, Blizzard, and Drill Peck

Empoleon has a whopping 11 resistances thanks to its Water/Steel dual typing. This makes it a great switch-in to multiple common offensive types like Fairy, Ice, and Dragon types. This big penguin is great for both PvE and PvP, especially in the Great and Ultra Leagues. However, its typing makes it hard for this mon to tank Fire- and Ground-type moves, which Water types are usually tasked to handle.

7) Feraligatr

Feraligatr in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 205

205 Defense: 188

188 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 3230

Fast Attacks: Water Gun*, Waterfall, Shadow Claw, Bite, and Ice Fang

Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, and Crunch

Feraligatr has access to two Legacy Moves in Water Gun and Hydro Cannon. This makes it a decent, if not spectacular, attacker in PvE. However, Feraligatr shines in Pokemon GO PvP, performing amazingly well in not only the Great and Ultra Leagues but the Master League as well. This can be attributed to its coverage consisting of Shadow Claw and Ice Beam, letting it deal with most threats.

6) Kingler

Kingler in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 240

240 Defense: 181

181 Stamina: 146

146 Max CP: 3198

Fast Attacks: Bubble, Mud Shot*, and Metal Claw

Charged Attacks: Crabhammer, Razor Shell, Water Pulse, Vise Grip, and X-Scissor

Kingler is Feraligatr's polar opposite, as it struggles to leave a mark in PvP but is excellent in PvE. It is one of the strongest Water-type damage dealers out there, especially with access to Crabhammer. Additionally, its Gigantamax form is the strongest G-Max Water-type Attacker available right now.

5) Samurott

Samurott in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 212

212 Defense: 157

157 Stamina: 216

216 Max CP: 3194

Fast Attacks: Waterfall and Fury Cutter

Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Razor Shell, Hydro Pump, Liquidation, Megahorn, and Blizzard

Samurott has decent stats and access to Hydro Cannon as a starter. This makes a decent pick for both PvP and PvE, as being able to spam Hydro Cannon thanks to its Fast Attack Fury Cutter generating meter is more than useful.

4) Greninja

Greninja in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 223

223 Defense: 152

152 Stamina: 176

176 Max CP: 3001

Fast Attacks: Water Shuriken, Bubble, and Faint Attack

Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Surf, Hydro Pump, Night Slash, and Aerial Ace

The Kalos starter is built like a glass cannon. Thanks to its poor defense and stamina, it won't last long, but it will deal tons of damage as long as its on the field. This is because of its signature Fast Attack Water Shuriken, which, combined with Hydro Cannon, makes it one of the best Water-type attackers in Pokemon GO.

3) Swampert

Swampert in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 208

208 Defense: 175

175 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 3362

Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Mud Shot

Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Surf, Muddy Water, Earthquake, Sludge, and Sludge Wave

Not only does Swampert have amazing bulk, but thanks to its secondary Ground-typing, it only has one weakness to Grass-types. It's good in all three Pokemon GO Battle Leagues, especially with access to Poison coverage to fight Xerneas in Master League; it's amazing in PvE too. This is because of its Mega Evolution, giving it a massive power boost in Gym fights and Raids.

2) Primarina

Primarina in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 232

232 Defense: 195

195 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 3618

Fast Attacks: Waterfall and Charm

Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Hydro Pump, Sparkling Aria, Moonblast, Disarming Voice, and Psychic

The starter from Alola makes it to number two due to its part Fairy typing, and access to Hydro Cannon, making it great for PvP and PvE. However, what pushes it to the top is the fact that it is one of the few non-Legendaries that outright excels in the Pokemon GO Master League, where it is one of the top threats.

1) Kyogre

Kyogre in Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea (Image via TPC)

Base stats

Attack: 270

270 Defense: 228

228 Stamina: 205

205 Max CP: 4652

Fast Attacks: Waterfall

Charged Attacks: Origin Pulse*, Surf, Hydro Pump, Thunder, and Blizzard

Kyogre being at the top shouldn't be much of a surprise to anyone familiar with it. It's a good mon for PvE and the Master League, especially with its signature move Origin Pulse, but what puts it over the top is its Primal Form. Thanks to its abysmally high stats, Primal Kyogre is the best Water-type attacker in the game.

