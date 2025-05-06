Pokemon GO: 10 best Water-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Water types are among the best. With only two weaknesses (Electric and Grass), Water is among the best defensive types in the game. This doesn't take away from their offensive capabilities as the type hits Fire, Ground, and Rock for super-effective damage. This is why most teams will carry at least one Water type just for the balance they bring.
We look at the best Water-type creatures players should consider using in Pokemon GO.
10 best Water-types to have in Pokemon GO
10) Palkia (Origin Forme)
Base stats
- Attack: 286
- Defense: 223
- Stamina: 189
- Max CP: 4683
Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail
Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, Special Rend*, Draco Meteor, and Fire Blast (* indicates Legacy Move)
Palkia's Origin Forme is an extremely strong attacker courtesy of its high stats and access to its signature Special Rend. For players to utilize it well in Pokemon GO PvP, the Master League is the best tier where it can take on top threats like Ho-oh, Rhyperior, and Yveltal. Unfortunately, it is held back as a Water-type Attacker due to its lack of a Water-type Fast Attack.
9) Golisopod
Base stats
- Attack: 218
- Defense: 226
- Stamina: 181
- Max CP: 3575
Fast Attacks: Waterfall, Shadow Claw, Fury Cutter, and Metal Claw
Charged Attacks: Aqua Jet, Razor Shell, Liquidation, X-Scissor, and Aerial Ace
As a part Bug-type, Golisopod is well equipped to take on Grass-types that would usually threaten it. In PvP, it excels in the Great and Ultra Leagues thanks to its ability to take on the meta's top threats like Tinkaton, Annihilape, and Clodsire.
8) Empoleon
Base stats
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 186
- Stamina: 197
- Max CP: 3279
Fast Attacks: Waterfall, Metal Claw, and Steel Wing
Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Hydro Pump, Flash Cannon, Blizzard, and Drill Peck
Empoleon has a whopping 11 resistances thanks to its Water/Steel dual typing. This makes it a great switch-in to multiple common offensive types like Fairy, Ice, and Dragon types. This big penguin is great for both PvE and PvP, especially in the Great and Ultra Leagues. However, its typing makes it hard for this mon to tank Fire- and Ground-type moves, which Water types are usually tasked to handle.
7) Feraligatr
Base stats
- Attack: 205
- Defense: 188
- Stamina: 198
- Max CP: 3230
Fast Attacks: Water Gun*, Waterfall, Shadow Claw, Bite, and Ice Fang
Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, and Crunch
Feraligatr has access to two Legacy Moves in Water Gun and Hydro Cannon. This makes it a decent, if not spectacular, attacker in PvE. However, Feraligatr shines in Pokemon GO PvP, performing amazingly well in not only the Great and Ultra Leagues but the Master League as well. This can be attributed to its coverage consisting of Shadow Claw and Ice Beam, letting it deal with most threats.
6) Kingler
Base stats
- Attack: 240
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 146
- Max CP: 3198
Fast Attacks: Bubble, Mud Shot*, and Metal Claw
Charged Attacks: Crabhammer, Razor Shell, Water Pulse, Vise Grip, and X-Scissor
Kingler is Feraligatr's polar opposite, as it struggles to leave a mark in PvP but is excellent in PvE. It is one of the strongest Water-type damage dealers out there, especially with access to Crabhammer. Additionally, its Gigantamax form is the strongest G-Max Water-type Attacker available right now.
5) Samurott
Base stats
- Attack: 212
- Defense: 157
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 3194
Fast Attacks: Waterfall and Fury Cutter
Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Razor Shell, Hydro Pump, Liquidation, Megahorn, and Blizzard
Samurott has decent stats and access to Hydro Cannon as a starter. This makes a decent pick for both PvP and PvE, as being able to spam Hydro Cannon thanks to its Fast Attack Fury Cutter generating meter is more than useful.
4) Greninja
Base stats
- Attack: 223
- Defense: 152
- Stamina: 176
- Max CP: 3001
Fast Attacks: Water Shuriken, Bubble, and Faint Attack
Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Surf, Hydro Pump, Night Slash, and Aerial Ace
The Kalos starter is built like a glass cannon. Thanks to its poor defense and stamina, it won't last long, but it will deal tons of damage as long as its on the field. This is because of its signature Fast Attack Water Shuriken, which, combined with Hydro Cannon, makes it one of the best Water-type attackers in Pokemon GO.
3) Swampert
Base stats
- Attack: 208
- Defense: 175
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 3362
Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Mud Shot
Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Surf, Muddy Water, Earthquake, Sludge, and Sludge Wave
Not only does Swampert have amazing bulk, but thanks to its secondary Ground-typing, it only has one weakness to Grass-types. It's good in all three Pokemon GO Battle Leagues, especially with access to Poison coverage to fight Xerneas in Master League; it's amazing in PvE too. This is because of its Mega Evolution, giving it a massive power boost in Gym fights and Raids.
2) Primarina
Base stats
- Attack: 232
- Defense: 195
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 3618
Fast Attacks: Waterfall and Charm
Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon*, Hydro Pump, Sparkling Aria, Moonblast, Disarming Voice, and Psychic
The starter from Alola makes it to number two due to its part Fairy typing, and access to Hydro Cannon, making it great for PvP and PvE. However, what pushes it to the top is the fact that it is one of the few non-Legendaries that outright excels in the Pokemon GO Master League, where it is one of the top threats.
1) Kyogre
Base stats
- Attack: 270
- Defense: 228
- Stamina: 205
- Max CP: 4652
Fast Attacks: Waterfall
Charged Attacks: Origin Pulse*, Surf, Hydro Pump, Thunder, and Blizzard
Kyogre being at the top shouldn't be much of a surprise to anyone familiar with it. It's a good mon for PvE and the Master League, especially with its signature move Origin Pulse, but what puts it over the top is its Primal Form. Thanks to its abysmally high stats, Primal Kyogre is the best Water-type attacker in the game.
