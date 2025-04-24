Pokemon GO player is "sick and tired" of missing Egg feature, others react

A Pokemon GO player posted on Reddit about their wish to transfer unwanted Eggs from their inventory. u/Good-Improvement9181 mentioned being "sick and tired" of dealing with Eggs received during different "worthless events" that they had no way of getting rid of.

"I’m sick and tired of my inventory being taken up by worthless eggs from these stupid events featuring Pokemon nobody cares about."

They are currently Level 35 and said they will likely uninstall the game if no improvements to the current Egg situation were made. The complaints from u/Good-Improvement9181 stem from the fact that Eggs, as a resource, are among the most time-consuming for players to hatch.

Pokemon GO Eggs hatch based on distance, with the lowest being 2km and the highest being 12km. An additional frustration for players is that there is no guarantee about the Pokemon that will hatch, drawing comparison to lootboxes.

The comments on the post were sympathetic as almost everyone seemed to have some level of frustration with the mechanic. For instance, u/pleaseletmesleepz noted how they no longer bother with incubators.

"I won't buy incubators out of spite because it annoys me so much. The egg part of the game just functionally does not exist for me."

u/Capable-Anything269 had a complaint along a similar line, noting that all the 10km eggs that they had hatched recently were all Carbink.

"All of my 10 km eggs have hatched carbink. Imagine walking this long, being excited about perhaps getting something interesting and then... carbink. Eww."

Some Redditors, like u/House-of-Ell, pointed out that there haven't been many ways to get rid of eggs in any Pokemon game so far. This implies that the introduction of any transfer mechanic for them might be unlikely.

"If I remember correctly in the main line games once an egg is in your boxes, outside of hatching I believe the only way to get rid of one is by trading it via a link trade."

A response to that comment by u/BookieeWookiee highlighted the main difference in how Eggs work in the main games and Pokemon GO.

Comment byu/Good-Improvement9181 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Why are players frustrated with Eggs in Pokemon GO?

Paid Incubators in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Besides the time and distance required to hatch an Egg, players face further frustration due to the lack of extra Incubators. Players have access to a single free Incubator that they can use an infinite number of times.

However, as it can only hatch one Egg at a time, hatching Eggs becomes a chore for most players unwilling to pay for extra Incubators. This leaves players with an unwanted supply of Eggs that may remain in their inventory for years.

As the number of Eggs that a player can hold at a time is 12, combined with few means to hatch them quickly, this makes the Original Poster's frustrations understandable.

