Much anticipated creature reportedly enters Pokemon GO wild spawn pool, here's why you should catch it

Pokemon GO is seemingly bringing the Generation VIII bird 'mon Rookidee into the wild spawn pool. Redditor u/sts_ssp noticed that the Tiny Bird Pokemon was spawning more than usual and assumed that it must have entered the regular pool of critters. The main draw behind catching Rookidee is evolving it into the powerful Flying/Steel type Corviknight.

Ad

Corviknight is a fantastic pick for players in the competitive meta. If u/sts_ssp is correct, this might be great news for Pokemon GO players. As wild spawns have a lot more IV variance, being able to get Rookidee other than 2km eggs (the previous way to get this mon) means players have a lot more customisability.

Ad

Trending

The responses on Reddit were mostly positive. While the original poster was in Japan, players worldwide also claimed to have noticed Rookidee spawning in the wild. u/FaithWalk3r stated that their location was in Europe:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

"I'm in Europe. They started spawning in the wild here at 10am. They are very, very rare, and they are normal spawns (no nests, lures, etc)"

u/Zachans also mentioned seeing the Tiny Bird Pokemon in the eastern USA:

Ad

"Just for confirmation, I doubt this is region specific as I'm in eastern USA and one just popped up for me"

However, many were interested in the fact that OP had acquired an impressive amount of Stardust and Rookidee XL Candy already. u/LRod1993 posed a relevant question:

"Nice, will this be the first Pokemon you ever power up?"

u/Julesvr5 had a similar query:

Ad

"How the hell do you have 360 XL candy already"

The OP u/sts_ssp broke down their process of accumulating this much candy:

"Already had 160 or so from the release event, and started walking rookidee a little while ago because I was starting to feel a bit annoyed at not having one built for UL to try out teams. Somehow I thought it was a 5km pokemon like Skarmory, hadn't noticed it was only a 1km mon (so very quick XL when excited, only 500m). Well, didn't expect to see it added to the wild already (and an upcoming event too), so walking it was probably not that necessary."

Ad

Also read: "So I've just used up all my Pokemon Go luck for the rest of my life": Pokemon GO player gets an incredibly rare spawn, Redditors react

Pokemon GO: Corviknight stats and moves

Corviknight in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Flying/Steel

Flying/Steel Attack: 163

163 Defense: 192

192 Stamina: 221

221 Max CP: 2777

2777 Fast Attacks: Steel Wing, Air Slash, and Sand Attack

Steel Wing, Air Slash, and Sand Attack Charged Attacks: Payback, Iron Head, and Sky Attack

Corviknight's stats and typing make it a better pick than Skarmory in the Great League. With a few Candy XL, it could even function in the Ultra League. Additionally, Corviknight can also Gigantamax, so players can stock up on Rookidee Candy when it is eventually released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨