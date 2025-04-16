"So I've just used up all my Pokemon Go luck for the rest of my life": Pokemon GO player gets an incredibly rare spawn, Redditors react

Pokemon GO player u/DexistentialCrisis posted on Reddit about an incredibly rare spawn they encountered in the wild. They discovered a Uxie with a ridiculously low spawn rate of 20 worldwide at any given moment. However, not only was that Uxie a Shiny, it had a perfect IV spread as well. The odds of this were so low that they felt they had used all their Pokemon GO luck.

Ad

"So I've just used up all my Pokemon Go luck for the rest of my life...," read the title of the post.

Ad

Trending

Most of the reactions to u/DexistentialCrisis' post expressed a sheer amount of shock at such a rare occurrence. For instance, u/Citron_Own had this to say.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

"There’s only ever about 20 of the lake trio spawned ANYWHERE in the world at one given time. The odds of getting one of the 20 where you live, and it being shiny, AND a hundo? It’s almost impossible to do the math on the odds but there’s probably less than a dozen wild lake trio shundos caught like this, possibly ever. Easily at least a 1 in 10 million chance."

Ad

u/Open_Pineapple_8201 was awestruck by the sheer luck required for this outcome.

"My jaw dropped."

Others like u/dgoobler expressed similar sentiments

"That is… absolutely insane. Congrats."

Also, some expressed a feeling of jealousy towards the original poster's unbelievable luck, like u/Swdmoore

Comment byu/DexistentialCrisis from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Ad

Most reactions were of a congratulatory nature though.

Players congratulating the original poster on their luck (Image via Reddit)

However, u/DexistentialCrisis is not alone in the luck department. u/smcdowell26 added that their brother also got a Shiny Azelf with perfect IVs.

Ad

Comment byu/DexistentialCrisis from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Ad

Also read: “I always thought this was a strange decision”: Pokemon GO Redditor memes on Gym exception

Pokemon GO: How rare are the Lake Guardian Trio?

Azelf, Mespirit, and Uxie in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the game, the Lake Guardian Trio of Azelf, Mespirit, and Uxie are among the rarest Pocket Monsters that can spawn in the wild. All three of them have been available in the wild since April 29, 2019. However, the Lake Guardians are also region-locked to specific locations worldwide.

Ad

Azelf: North America, Central America, South America, and Greenland

North America, Central America, South America, and Greenland Mespirit: Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East

Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East Uxie: Asia-Pacific region

Azelf, Mespirit, and Uxie are all pure Psychic-type Pokemon introduced in Generation IV. Per the lore, they were created by Arceus as representations of knowledge (Uxie), emotion (Mespirit), and willpower (Azelf).

Also read: "Do people actually do these hatch challenges?": Pokemon GO player reacts to disproportional rewards for Collection Challenge

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO related guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨