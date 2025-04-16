"So I've just used up all my Pokemon Go luck for the rest of my life": Pokemon GO player gets an incredibly rare spawn, Redditors react

Pokemon GO player u/DexistentialCrisis posted on Reddit about an incredibly rare spawn they encountered in the wild. They discovered a Uxie with a ridiculously low spawn rate of 20 worldwide at any given moment. However, not only was that Uxie a Shiny, it had a perfect IV spread as well. The odds of this were so low that they felt they had used all their Pokemon GO luck.
"So I've just used up all my Pokemon Go luck for the rest of my life...," read the title of the post.
Most of the reactions to u/DexistentialCrisis' post expressed a sheer amount of shock at such a rare occurrence. For instance, u/Citron_Own had this to say.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
"There’s only ever about 20 of the lake trio spawned ANYWHERE in the world at one given time. The odds of getting one of the 20 where you live, and it being shiny, AND a hundo? It’s almost impossible to do the math on the odds but there’s probably less than a dozen wild lake trio shundos caught like this, possibly ever. Easily at least a 1 in 10 million chance."
u/Open_Pineapple_8201 was awestruck by the sheer luck required for this outcome.
"My jaw dropped."
Others like u/dgoobler expressed similar sentiments
"That is… absolutely insane. Congrats."
Also, some expressed a feeling of jealousy towards the original poster's unbelievable luck, like u/Swdmoore
Most reactions were of a congratulatory nature though.
However, u/DexistentialCrisis is not alone in the luck department. u/smcdowell26 added that their brother also got a Shiny Azelf with perfect IVs.
Also read: “I always thought this was a strange decision”: Pokemon GO Redditor memes on Gym exception
Pokemon GO: How rare are the Lake Guardian Trio?
In the game, the Lake Guardian Trio of Azelf, Mespirit, and Uxie are among the rarest Pocket Monsters that can spawn in the wild. All three of them have been available in the wild since April 29, 2019. However, the Lake Guardians are also region-locked to specific locations worldwide.
- Azelf: North America, Central America, South America, and Greenland
- Mespirit: Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East
- Uxie: Asia-Pacific region
Azelf, Mespirit, and Uxie are all pure Psychic-type Pokemon introduced in Generation IV. Per the lore, they were created by Arceus as representations of knowledge (Uxie), emotion (Mespirit), and willpower (Azelf).
Also read: "Do people actually do these hatch challenges?": Pokemon GO player reacts to disproportional rewards for Collection Challenge
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
Check out our other Pokemon GO related guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨