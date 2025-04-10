"Do people actually do these hatch challenges?": Pokemon GO player reacts to disproportional rewards for Collection Challenge

Pokemon GO players are seemingly disappointed with the rewards for a Collection Challenge. Redditor Crowbella posted about the latest hatch challenge and its absurd requirements. The "Spring into Spring" Hatch Challenge requires players to hatch six unique species to complete the task. While the hatching distances will be reduced, players will have no control over the mons they hatch.

The rewards for this challenge are also unsatisfactory compared to the effort required. Players who complete the challenge will get a regular Incubator and an encounter. What makes things even worse is it is a limited-time event. This means those failing to complete the challenge will miss out if they hatch the wrong creatures from their eggs.

The original poster asked people on the Pokemon GO subreddit if they actually did these challenges. They said they weren't going to waste an Incubator grinding eggs just to get another Incubator and a random encounter.

In the comment section, most people responded in a similar fashion.

"I'll be using my free incubator only. If it happens it happens. Otherwise I'm not too bothered" - said ppgrggr

BriefApprehensive492 felt the same way

"For me now. Not worth the time investment for me. RNG involved with hatching eggs is a pain."

Of course, not everyone agreed. For example, AngryAroid said

"Absolutely! It’s called an Elite Collector Challenge for a reason. Try enjoying things simply for the fun of enjoying things"

julesvr5 summarized the problem in trying to complete the challenge succintly.

"3 eggs so far and 3 mantyke.."

What are Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO?

Elite Collector Medal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Collection Challenges are limited-time events for Pokemon GO players to complete. Most of these challenges are relatively easy as they involve catching Pokemon that spawn during this time. However, some challenges involve trading or hatching Pokemon, which have been harder to complete.

