Pokemon GO launched the event "Stunning Styles" on April 3, 2025, which promised to increase the spawns of Pocket Monsters in different forms. However, players have been mostly disappointed at the creatures that have spawned so far. This is because only two types of wild encounters have been boosted thanks to the event — Castform and Burmy.

However, what's made matters worse is that Burmy appears to have spawned in far greater numbers than Castform. This has been very frustrating for trainers looking to collect all four forms of Castform as well as their Shiny versions.

Why is Burmy spawning more often than Castform in the Pokemon GO Stunning Styles event?

Burmy has spawned in higher proportions than Castform for players in this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The main reason behind the massive number of Burmy spawns is partly because the only other spawn Castform is dependent on the weather. For instance, Sunny Form Castform appears more often when the overworld conditions are sunny. As a result, if the weather conditions don't appear, the rate at which Castform spawns goes down significantly.

As there are no other Pokemon that have boosted odds to show up as wild encounters while the Stunning Styles event is running, players have been forced to endure the presence of Burmy in all its forms. While Burmy also has three separate forms, they are location-dependent as opposed to weather-dependent, making them spawn far too often.

Neither Burmy nor Castform are particularly popular among fans, and the fact that one of them has spawned at a greater rate than the others has been a point of annoyance. For instance, u/Khybera walked 7 km for 2 hours and did not encounter a single Castform.

u/Fizzy echoes similar sentiments, feeling that other Pokemon with separate forms like Shellos could've been part of the event as Burmy had just been featured recently.

"It's kind of annoying that the wild spawns are basically 2 Pokemon, even if they do have several different forms. We just had Burmy spawns too. I don't know why the ones in one star raids couldn't be wild encounters as well, especially Shellos, it's not like they're uncommon."

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 event have been announced.

