Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced by Niantic via a blog post. The dates for the event had already been shared in January. It will take place in four phases: May 29 – June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan; June 6 – 8, 2025, in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA; June 13-15, 202, in Paris, France; and June 28 and 29, 2025, globally.

The main attractions of Pokemon GO Fest 2025 include the release of Volcanion, the Fire- and Water-type Mythical from Gen VI as well as the Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield versions of Zacian and Zamazenta, respectively.

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 has a lot in store

The in-person Pokemon GO Fest 2025 events will take place at the following locations:

Expo ’70 Commemorative Park in Osaka, Japan

Liberty State Park, in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA

Parc de Sceaux in Paris, France

The ticket to the Osaka event will cost ¥3,100 for a single shift on a single day. The same for the Jersey City and the Paris events will cost US$25.00 and €22.00, respectively. Trainers purchasing these tickets can expect a host of benefits such as boosted shiny odds.

Volcanion debuts during GO Fest 2025 (Image via TPC

Volcanion will be rewarded to ticket-owning players for completing an exclusive Special Research story. The blog specifies that only one encounter with the critter is possible per account, even if the trainer purchases tickets to multiple events.

Crowned Sword Zacian and Crown Shield Zamazenta will also debut during GO Fest 2025 — first in the in-person events and then globally. It is likely they will be in raids, but the exact details have not been revealed yet.

Skiddo and Gogoat will make its global debut for trainers who purchase a Pokemon GO Fest 2025 ticket before April 15, 2025. The critter will be offered via an exclusive Timed Research between April 8 - 15, 2025.

Fans can also expect to see the release of Fan Rotom and return of Klefki globally during this year's event.

