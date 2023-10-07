Pokemon GO: Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Gogoat guide

After a long wait, Skiddo and Gogoat, two of the last remaining Kalos region Pocket Monsters, are finally getting released in Pokemon GO. The Grass-type goats will be exclusively available to players in Seoul, Barcelona, and Mexico City during the respective City Safari events. The event will take place from 10 am to 6 pm local time on the following dates:

Seoul: October 7-8, 2023

Barcelona: October 13-14, 2023

Mexico City: November 3-4, 2023

Interestingly, Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Gogoat will be available during the event, giving players in these cities exclusive access to the debutant Pocket Monsters. Niantic has suggested that these critters will be available globally in Pokemon GO at a later date, but for now, here are the ways you can find these shiny creatures.

How to get Shiny Skiddo in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Skiddo (Image via TPC)

Regular Skiddo has a brown coat with dark green leaves on its neck, back, and tail. It has a gray snout and horns, along with orange hooves. The shiny counterpart has very light beige fur, and the leaves on its neck, back, and tail are light green. Its snout and horns are golden, and its hooves are pink.

You can get the shiny version of the Mount Pokemon in the following ways:

Wild Encounters

Egg hatches

Field Research

Wild Encounters

Shiny Skiddo will be available as a wild encounter during the hours of the City Safari event in Seoul, Barcelona, and Mexico City. Those who purchase a ticket to the event will have higher odds of running into the exclusive debutant.

You can also use Incense and walk around as much as possible to increase the number of spawns around you, thereby increasing your chances of finding a shiny Skiddo.

Egg hatches

Skiddo will be available in special 7km Eggs during Pokemon GO's City Safari events across the three selected cities. The creatures hatched from these eggs will have a chance of being shiny. They will also have a minimum IV floor of 10/10/10.

Since you will be moving around a lot during the event anyway, you should try to hatch as many Eggs as possible since you might even end up with a shundo version of this brand-new shiny Pokemon.

Field Research

The following Field Research Tasks during Pokemon GO's City Safari event will have Skiddo (with an active shiny chance) as rewards:

Catch 15 Pokemon

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon

Like the Skiddo you get from hatching eggs, these will also have a minimum IV floor of 10/10/10.

How to get Shiny Gogoat in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Gogoat (Image via TPC)

The only way to get Shiny Gogoat in Pokemon GO is by evolving a Shiny Skiddo. Catch a shiny form of one of the aforementioned critters and feed it 50 Candy to add a special colored version of Gogoat.

Regular Gogoat has a beige and light brown coat with dark green grass on its neck, back, and tail. It also has a dark gray snout, horns, and under-eyes. Shiny Gogoat has a white and dark brown body with light green grass on its neck, back, and tail. Instead of dark gray, its snout, under-eyes, and horns are golden.

Overall, this is a shiny you would want to add to your collection, especially since it is exclusively available in only three cities of the world.

