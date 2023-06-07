5 best cities around the world to play Pokemon GO in

Pokemon GO is a game that is best enjoyed with a large community. The AR title involves many features, such as raids, trades, and Community Days. These aim to allow people to play together and possibly even get to know each other. Living in an area conducive to these things goes a long way in elevating players' Pokemon GO experience.

Various factors make a particular area good for playing Niantic's AR-based Pokemon mobile game. These include abundant PokeStops, Gyms, plenty of players, good public services such as parks, comfortable weather suitable for walking around, and so on.

Unfortunately, these facilities are restricted mostly to big cities worldwide. This article will take a look at some of the best cities across the world to play Pokemon GO in.

New York City, Zaragoza, and three other cities that are perfect for playing Pokemon GO

1) New York City, United States of America

New York City is one of the most popular cities in the world for being a buzzing hub of culture and business. It, therefore, makes sense that it is an excellent spot for playing Pokemon GO. Many parts of the city are bustling with people day and night. It allows you to walk around, catch various Pokemon, and successfully participate in raids.

Bouffalant is a creature that is exclusively available in New York City. There are also numerous PokeStops, Gyms, and public parks (most notably Central Park), which will let you walk around freely while playing the game.

2) Zaragoza, Spain

Zaragoza in Spain is a hotspot for Pokemon GO players. Besides the warm climate, friendly people, and top-tier public infrastructure, the city is also famous for its raids. You will never find a lack of fellow players to participate in these Gym events, whether you are aiming for Legendary pocket monsters or Mega Evolved ones.

Klefki is a rare Pokemon that is found near the northern border of Spain with France. If you are lucky, you might find one wandering into your vicinity.

3) Tokyo, Japan

This is the home ground of Pokemon. You will find numerous PokeStops and Gyms no matter where you go. You can also explore the different offerings of the city as you walk around. Furthermore, the weather is nice enough to walk around through most of the year, although winters can be quite bitter.

Farfetch'd can be exclusively found in Japan. Overall, you will have a solid and rewarding experience both in-game and out of it in Tokyo.

4) Aukland, New Zealand

The best thing about playing Pokemon GO in New Zealand is the fact that you get access to all the in-game content before the rest of the world. This is because Niantic's AR title follows a local time-based clock system.

If that is not enough incentive, you also get access to exclusive Pokemon like Relicanth in the region. You can send postcards from this region to unlock Garden Vivillon Pattern.

5) Chancay, Peru

Chancay in Peru is one of the most popular spots to play the game in Latin America, besides Sao Paulo, Brazil. The warm climate and abundance of PokeStops and Gyms make it worthwhile to roam about the city catching Pokemon.

Besides the common spawns, players can also find the rare Chatot exclusively in Peru. You may also run into a Corsola while on your journey.

A special mention has to be made for cities like London, Paris, Seoul, Los Angeles, Seattle, or any other major city in the world. They are all great locations for playing the game, given the high density of players as well as PokeStops and gyms that will be available there.

However, this is also a problem with the game as it highly privileges people playing from big cities while ignoring those who play in rural areas.

