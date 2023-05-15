5 most powerful Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO

When Pokemon GO trainers need all the firepower, they can get in a PvE setting and some limited PvP formats, they look to the phenomena of Mega Evolution. This process temporarily transforms certain creatures using Mega Energy, vastly improving their battle performance and sometimes even changing their elemental types. Mega Evolutions can be some of the most powerful creatures in the game.

However, while these entities are great for the most part, some are certainly better than others. Depending on a mega's stats and type makeup in Pokemon GO, they'll perform at a higher level more often than some of their counterparts.

But which creatures are the best Mega Evolutions currently in Pokemon GO? The answer depends on who is asked, but there are a few top picks to consider based on consensus.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

The most capable Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO as of May 2023

1) Mega Blaziken

Blaziken was already popular in Pokemon GO, thanks to its offensive potential, and this is only magnified when it Mega Evolves. The Fire/Fighting type gets a massive boost to its maximum attack stat, placing it in the top 15 strongest Pokemon in the entire game when pure attack stats are considered.

The same great moves that made Blaziken deadly are only amplified when it Mega Evolves, making this Pocket Monster evolution one of the best assets that players can invest in when it comes to battling. It won't be perfect for every situation, but Mega Blaziken can be an absolute force of nature when used wisely.

2) Mega Sceptile

By all accounts, the Hoenn region starters' Mega Evolutions are spectacular in Pokemon GO. Much like Mega Blaziken and Mega Swampert, Mega Sceptile is one of the best entities that players can spend their energy on. Not only does it possess a top 20 max attack stat, but this creature also retains access to powerful Grass-type moves like Frenzy Plant.

Even better, Sceptile's Mega form also picks up a Dragon-type element along the way, giving it extra utility in elemental-type matchups. It should be kept away from Ice-type foes at all costs, but otherwise, this entity is a magnificent addition in both raids and specific GO Battle League formats that permit megas.

3) Mega Gengar

For quite some time, Mega Gengar was considered the best Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO by quite a bit. The introduction of such transformations for the Hoenn starter trio may have dulled its prospects. However, this creature is still far and above better than just about every other Mega Evolution currently available in the mobile title.

The Poison/Ghost-type sports a top 10 maximum attack stat and still offers solid defense as well. Even better, Mega Gengar has access to many different move types — including Ghost, Poison, Fighting, Dark, and Psychic-type moves — making it incredibly flexible in type matchups.

Put plainly, if trainers can Mega Evolve Gengar, they should absolutely do so when difficult fights are on the horizon. This beloved Pocket Monster is simply too good to pass up.

4) Mega Charizard Y

Until the arrival of Mega Blaziken, no Fire-type Mega Evolution could hold a candle to Mega Charizard Y. Even though it may not be the top contender these days, this superpowered Fire/Flying-type can still deal some of the highest damage totals in Pokemon GO.

Some may say that Mega Charizard X looks better, and there's an argument to be made for that, but the Y Mega Evolution simply outclasses its counterpart in most situations.

With a top 20 max attack stat, great Fire/Flying typing, and the ability to utilize attacks like Dragon Claw on top of Blast Burn give Mega Charizard Y flexibility as well as overwhelming stopping power in Pokemon GO battles.

5) Mega Alakazam

This creature may not beat some Mega Evolutions when it comes to type diversity or defensive stats, but this entity is one of the best offense-oriented creatures in all of Pokemon GO. Mega Alakazam has the fourth-best maximum attack IVs in the current slate of Pocket Monsters as well as a diverse collection of learnable moves that include Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Psychic, and Fire-type moves.

It may not be the most durable, but this entity is one of the best attackers in Niantic's mobile title by a large margin. As long as it's in a neutral or positive type matchup, Mega Alakazam can defeat foes with incredible quickness and ease.

Hopefully, this doesn't change much in the future, and the wizened Psychic-type remains a fixture in Pokemon GO's meta for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes