Pokemon GO March 1-5 (2023): Catch Mastery event, Mega Charizard Y & Tornadus raids, GO Battle League, and more

With the arrival of Season 10 Rising Heroes in Pokemon GO, trainers certainly have a lot to look forward to in the first week of the new season and month. The inaugural event of the new season is slated to be held later this week, and the current Raid Bosses for Five-Star and Mega Raids will be replaced as the new season goes live all across the globe.

Previously, the developers at Niantic announced the events, Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and other content for March 2023 that players will get to dive into. In addition to the Catch Mastery event, the month of March will see the Festival of Colors, an Elite Raid event, the monthly Community Day, and more.

This article details everything that Pokemon GO players will experience in the popular AR title for the current week.

Everything you need to prepare for in Pokemon GO this week

1) Catch Mastery event

The Catch Mastery event will kick off on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will remain active until 8:00 pm local time. This should provide trainers around the world three hours in their respective time zones to participate in the event and obtain whatever rewards are on offer.

The Catch Mastery event focuses on Fighting-type pocket monsters and the player's PokeBall throwing accuracy. Trainers will encounter Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan with an increased spawn rate in the wild. Additionally, they can get Tyrogue by hatching 7km eggs that have been collected during the event.

Players will be able to encounter Hitmontop upon completing event-themed Field Research tasks. They will also enjoy an increased probability of encountering shiny variants of Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop.

2) Raid Hour

The upcoming Raid Hour event is slated to be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. Pokemon GO trainers will have the opportunity to face Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) as it will appear more frequently during this hour.

3) GO Battle League

The current week's GO Battle League schedule that Pokemon GO trainers can participate in is as follows:

February 23 to March 1

Master League: Mega Edition

Hoenn Cup: Great League Edition

March 2 to March 9

Great League

Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition

4) Five-Star and Mega Raid schedule

The previous Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid bosses are as follows:

Rayquaza (Five-Star Raid boss from February 22 to March 1)

Mega Latios and Mega Latias (Mega Raid boss from February 22 to March 1)

The brand new Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid bosses for Season 10 Rising Heroes are:

Tornadus [Incarnate Forme] (Five-Star Raid boss from March 1 to March 8)

Mega Charizard Y (Mega Raid boss from March 1 to March 8)

The first Spotlight Hour event of the new month is scheduled to take place next week on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 and will feature Eevee. With the content roadmap for the month of March already announced, Pokemon GO players can prepare accordingly to enjoy all of the upcoming content.

