How to best prepare for Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) Raid Hour in Pokemon GO on March 1

With February coming to a close, Niantic has begun showing players its plans for Pokemon GO in the month of March. On March 1, 2023, players will have the chance to participate in the next Raid Hour featuring one of Unova's weather genies, Tornadus, in its base Incarnate Forme. The event begins at 6:00 pm local time and ends at 7:00 pm local time.

The Incarnate forms of elemental genies may not be as used or notable as their Therian forms. However, these base designs host the most balance between each of their stats, making for a more consistent experience when using them in battle.

As such, there are tons of trainers looking to get their hands on Tornadus. However, Raid Hours are some of the most difficult events to prepare for, thanks to all the required resources trainers must collect.

So, how should players start preparing for this event in Pokemon GO?

What trainers need before heading into Tornadus Raid Hour event in Pokemon GO

Tornadus Incarnate Forme, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every trainer will need before heading into this Raid Day event in Pokemon GO is raid passes. These items are required for each attempt at a Tornadus Raid. One can be earned for free by spinning a photo disk located at a raid location. It can also be purchased from the in-app store.

For players who wish to purchase their raid passes, they cost 100 Pokecoins. This premium currency can take weeks to grind since trainers can only earn a limited amount from defending gyms. As such, those who wish to grind these fights during the Raid Hour event may need to purchase a few raid passes with money.

The conversion rate roughly translates to $1 USD per raid pass. This amount is trivial for players who just want to catch a Tornadus for Pokedex completion. However, hardcore trainers who wish to grind these raids for a Tornadus with perfect stats may have to spend a pretty penny for all the raid passes they may need.

The next resource that players will want to collect ahead of time is medicine. Potions and revives are crucial consumables for those looking to grind a repeated number of Raid Battles. Since Pokemon GO's battle system guarantees that every participant will take damage, trainers will need to heal their party at some point.

Much like raid passes, these items can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app shop for 100 Pokecoins per bundle. They can also be farmed much easier as players can find them by spinning photo disks at any Pokestop or gym. A quick patrol of an area with tons of Pokestops should give trainers all the medicine they need for their party.

With Tornadus being one of the only pure Flying-type Pokemon in the franchise, it is quite easy to counter. Rock, Ice, and Electric-type creatures are best suited to face Tornadus in battle. Shadow Weavile, Mamoswine, and Xurkitree are a few picks that players should consider adding to their raid party in Pokemon GO.

