The best moveset for Mamoswine in Pokemon GO

Mamoswine is a Ground/Ice-type Pokemon introduced in Generation IV. The mammoth-like Pocket Monster makes for an excellent team member in Pokemon GO; however, that's only possible if it knows the right moves. Mamoswine has a Max CP of 3328.

It's no surprise that Pokemon GO players will want to figure out the best moveset for their Mamoswine as the Pokemon can tackle a variety of difficult opponents. It can be a key team member for a player trying to defeat the Team GO Rocket leaders.

The Pokemon is weak against Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water, and Steel-type moves. However, it is resistant to Poison and Electric-type attacks.

Here's the best moveset to use with Mamoswine in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset for Mamoswine in Pokemon GO

Mamoswine in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best fast attack for Mamoswine is the Ground-type move, Mud Slap.

During Gym and Raid Battles, Mud Slap deals 12.9 DPS (Damage Per Second) and has a 1.4 second cooldown time. While in player vs player mode, it has a Base power of 11 and generates 12 energy.

The best charge attack for Mamoswine is the Ice-type move, Avalanche. The move causes a powerful 90 base damage. During Raid and Gym Battles, it deals just over 33 DPS.

Advertisement

In battles against fellow trainers, the Ice-type move Avalanche expends 50 energy. The move can be used by Mamoswine every 2.7 seconds.

With both of these moves being the same types as the Pokemon itself, players will be able to take great advantage of STAB (Same-type Attack Bonus) with this moveset. Enemy Pokemon will be easy knock-outs against a Mamoswine that knows Mud Slap and Avalanche.

Also Read: How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in April 2021