How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in April 2021

Giovanni is a tough opponent in Pokemon GO, but if a player manages to defeat him, they'll receive some awesome rewards.

Before a player can get the opportunity to battle Giovanni, they must first beat three Team GO Rocket leaders. After dealing with them, one receives a Super Rocket Radar, a device that allows the player to begin searching for Giovanni. Along the way, a trainer may have to face multiple other Team Go Rocket grunts who are pretending to be their head boss.

Simply getting to the head honcho is a hassle, but once a player reaches him, they must be ready for an even more difficult battle. Here's how to emerge victorious against the Team GO Rocket boss.

How to counter all of Giovanni's Pokemon

Persian

Persian (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first Pokemon Giovanni will send out is his infamous Persian. It's a Normal-type Pokemon that can also use Fairy, Dark, and Rock moves.

A Fighting-type is usually going to fare best against Persian. It is recommended that the player use one of the following:

Lucario

Machamp

Hariyama

Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp

Kangaskhan, one of three potential second choices to be used by Giovanni (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After a player gets Persian out of the way, the next Pokemon that Giovanni will send out can be any one of the following: Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp. None of these will be too difficult if a player is aware of the correct type-effectiveness prior to battle. Here's the breakdown for each of Giovanni's second Pokemon options.

Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan is a Normal-type Pokemon and therefore is only weak against Fighting-types. If a player used a Fighting-type against the previous Persian and its not too weakened after the battle, it's not a bad idea to keep them in. A few great Pokemon choices if Giovanni sends out Kangaskhan are:

Lucario

Machamp

Conkeldurr

Nidoking

A Poison and Ground-type Pokemon, Nidoking is most helpless against Psychic, Ground, Water, and Ice moves. Try using one of these Pokemon against Giovanni's Nidoking:

Kyogre

Alakazam

Empoleon

Garchomp

Of the three potential choices for which Pokemon Giovanni will choose second, Garchomp is likely the most challenging to counter. No need to fear though, as Garchomp is a Dragon/Ground-type, so the key to a player taking it down is by utilizing an Ice-type Pokemon. Here is the list of Pokemon the player can send out:

Glaceon

Galarian Darmanitan

Articuno

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The last Pokemon that Giovanni will use has changed now that it is April. Rather than Articuno, players will now face-off against the Team Go Rocket boss' Shadow Zapdos. Keeping in mind that the Legendary Pokemon is vulnerable against Ice/Rock-type attacks, the best counters to send out are:

Rhyperior

Tyranitar

Mamoswine

Once a player has defeated Giovanni's last Pokemon, they will actually gain the opportunity to catch it. Preparing for all of the possible Pocket Monsters the boss can use will allow one to not only defeat him, but also claim his Shadow Zapdos as their own.

