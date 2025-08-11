  • home icon
  How to get Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Aug 11, 2025 03:46 GMT
How to get Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO
How to get Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC

Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO makes its debut as part of the Delightful Day: Taken Over event on August 11, 2025. The creature can be obtained by defeating the orgaization's boss, Giovanni, after the event starts and until the beginning of the next season's TGR-themed event.

Shadow Giratina follows the other Sinnoh box legendaries, Shadow Palkia and Shadow Dialga. This article covers the steps you must fulfill to acquire Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO

To get your hands on Shadow Giratina, you must defeat Giovanni, the leader of Team GO Rocket. To get to the boss fight, you must acquire a Super Rocket Radar using the Delightful Days Taken Over Giovanni Special Research. Progressing in this quest will involve taking down GO Rocket Grunts as well as the three mini-bosses: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

You will only get access to the latest Giovanni research if you have either completed the old ones or have not progressed beyond the first page on previous such quests. Once you meet Giovanni, you must take him down. Use our Pokemon GO Giovanni counters guide.

Once you defeat Giovanni between August 11, 2025, and the start of the next season's Team GO Rocket event, you will encounter Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO. It will be a guaranteed catch as long as you don't miss all the Balls. Therefore, you can use a Pinap Berry to boost your Candy gains.

Catch CP range of Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO

Depending on the weather and IVs, Shadow Giratina will have the following CP ranges:

  • No weather boost: 703 - 761 CP at level 8 (6/6/6- 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Foggy or Snowy): 1,159 - 1,255 CP at level 13 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Can Shadow Giratina be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, you cannot encounter Shiny Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO yet. You must wait for the creature to be available in special 5-star Shadow Raids for it to be available in its shiny form.

Pokemon GO Shadow Giratina: Stats and moves

  • Type: Ghost and Dragon
  • Attack: 187 (+20%)
  • Defense: 225 (-20%)
  • Stamina: 284
  • Max CP: 3,820 (3,866 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Shadow Claw and Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw, Ancient Power, Shadow Sneak and Shadow Force (Elite TM)

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator

Edited by Abhipsito Das
