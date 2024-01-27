Pokemon GO Cliff counters January 2024: Weaknesses, best Pokemon to use, how to beat, and more

Team GO Rocket's Cliff has returned with a new challenge during the Taken Treasures event, making players wonder what the best Pokemon GO Cliff counters are. His lineup consists of a wide variety of critters, making it difficult to develop a solution that will work for all trainers.

This article covers everything you must know about Pokemon GO Cliff counters in January 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What is Cliff's team in Pokemon GO in January 2024?

Phase 1

Cliff's team - Phase 1 (Image via TPC)

Shadow Zubat [Shiny encounter available upon successfully defeating Cliff]

Phase 2 [one of the three]

Cliff's team - Phase 2 (Image via TPC)

Shadow Aerodactyl

Shadow Kingdra

Shadow Gallade

Phase 3 [one of the three]

Cliff's team - Phase 3 (Image via TPC)

Shadow Crobat

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Cradily

Considering this, you need an Ice or Rock-type critter, a Steel-type critter, and a Fairy-type critter. Some of them, also being Fighting-type attackers, can be very helpful in burning through Cliff's present team.

Pokemon GO Cliff counters: Best Pokemon to use for January 2024

Ice-type counters to Cliff

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Baxcalibur with Ice Fang/Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Avalanche

with Ice Fang/Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Avalanche Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut, Ice Beam, and Shadow Ball

with Psycho Cut, Ice Beam, and Shadow Ball Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

with Frost Breath and Blizzard Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Rock-type counters to Cliff

Shadow or regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Smack Down, Brutal Swing, and Stone Edge

with Smack Down, Brutal Swing, and Stone Edge Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

with Smack Down and Meteor Beam Rampardos with Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Outrage

with Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Outrage Terrakion with Smack Down, Rock Slide, and Sacred Sword.

These Pocket Monsters are good against Zubat, Aerodactyl, and Crobat. Rampardos can be good against Kingdra, while Terrakion can take down Tyranitar or Cradily with Fighting-type attacks.

Fairy-type counters to Cliff

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

with Charm and Dazzling Gleam Xerneas with Geomancy, Moonblast, and Close Combat

with Geomancy, Moonblast, and Close Combat Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

with Charm and Play Rough Togekiss with Charm, Dazzling Gleam, and Aura Sphere

These Pocket Monsters are good against Tyranitar, Kingdra, and Gallade. Xerneas and Togekiss can also threaten Cradily.

Steel-type counters to Cliff

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

with Metal Claw and Iron Head Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb Shadow or Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

These Pocket Monsters are good against Aerodactyl, Tyranitar, and Cradily.

Pokemon GO Cliff counters: Best team for January 2024

The best team to take down Cliff consists of the following critters:

Shadow or regular Mamoswine

Shadow, Mega, or regular Gardevoir

Shadow or regular Metagross

This team consists of the best possible Pokemon GO Cliff counters, as it has coverage into any combination of Pocket Monsters that Cliff sends out.

