Should you purify Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 12, 2025 20:32 GMT
purify Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO
Is it wise to purify Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO? (Image via TPC)

Whether to purify Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO is a decision more and more players must be struggling with as they free the creature from Giovanni's tyrannical grasp. The Pokemon Plantinum mascot has been available in this form since August 11, 2025, and can be captured from the Team GO Rocket Leader until the next Rocket Takeover event.

To answer the question, do not purify Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO. Being one of the bulkiest Pocket Monsters in the game, thanks to its immense Defense and Stamina stats, Giratina can afford to lose 20% of its Defense and still tank hits. The 20% boost it gets to its otherwise suboptimal offenses comes in clutch though.

This article breaks down why you should let Shadow Giratina stay the way it is.

Why you should not purify Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO

Shadow Giratina is a force to be reckoned with in the Great League. As discussed already, the creature gets a 20% boost on its regular damage output. This puts it in the same league as Gastrodon, Galarian Moltres, and Furret. While neither of these creatures is known for the damage they deal, no one wants to keep taking STAB Earth Powers, Flies, or Swifts.

Put this together with the fact that Shadow Giratina also tanks hits like a champ, thanks to its 100-ish (depending on the IVs you get) Defense and an HP of around 159, and you have a stellar new star of the most popular GBL format.

Whether you purify Shadow Giratina or not will have no impact on its PvE utility, where it remains useless as always.

Reasons to consider purifying Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO

You should only purify Shadow Giratina for the following reasons:

  • You want a cheap Ultra League Giratina. Purifying drastically lowers the power-up cost.
  • You will get a perfect IV Giratina for the Master League. Purification increases all IVs by one.

Outside of these, there is no reason why you shouldn't let Giratina suffer in its Shadow misery. It will probably prefer that anyway—it is the inhabitant of the Distortion World, afterall.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
