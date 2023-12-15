Pokemon GO December Community Day 2023: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

The December 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO is an excellent opportunity for players to catch up on any of the events that took place during the year. On December 16 and 17, 2023, the thirteen critters featured in Community Day events from January to November 2023 will be spawning in the wild at specific timings. Additionally, critters featured in Pokemon GO Community Day in 2022 will be available to catch from raids and event Eggs.
One of the most fascinating aspects of the December 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO is that it will have increased shiny odds for all Pocket Monsters. This article contains details on when and where you can find each critter and their chances of being shiny.
Note: All timings mentioned in this article refer to local time.
All shiny Pocket Monsters available during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day, and their shiny odds
1) Kantonian Slowpoke
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
2) Galarian Slowpoke
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
3) Togetic
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
4) Chespin
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
5) Fennekin
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
6) Noibat
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
7) Poliwag
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
8) Johto Wooper
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
9) Paldean Wooper
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
10) Timburr
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/64 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
11) Axew
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
12) Froakie
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
13) Grubbin
- Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17
- Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm
14) Charmander
- Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
15) Squirtle
- Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
16) Mareep
- Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
17) Swinub
- Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
18) Larvitar
- Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
19) Kantonian Sandshrew
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
20) Alolan Sandshrew
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event
- Shiny rate: 1/25
21) Alolan Geodude
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
22) Hoppip
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event
- Shiny rate: 1/25
23) Teddiursa
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
24) Galarian Zigzagoon
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
25) Spheal
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event
- Shiny rate: 1/25
26) Starly
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event
- Shiny rate: 1/25
27) Roggenrola
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
28) Litwick
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
29) Deino
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event
- Shiny rate: 1/25
30) Stufful
- Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event.
- Shiny rate: 1/25
You can check out the remaining Pokemon GO events in December 2023 here.