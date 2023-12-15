Pokemon GO December Community Day 2023: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

The December 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO is an excellent opportunity for players to catch up on any of the events that took place during the year. On December 16 and 17, 2023, the thirteen critters featured in Community Day events from January to November 2023 will be spawning in the wild at specific timings. Additionally, critters featured in Pokemon GO Community Day in 2022 will be available to catch from raids and event Eggs.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the December 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO is that it will have increased shiny odds for all Pocket Monsters. This article contains details on when and where you can find each critter and their chances of being shiny.

Note: All timings mentioned in this article refer to local time.

All shiny Pocket Monsters available during the Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day, and their shiny odds

1) Kantonian Slowpoke

Shiny Slowpoke (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16

Wild Encounters on December 16 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

2) Galarian Slowpoke

Shiny Galarian Slowpoke (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16

Wild Encounters on December 16 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

3) Togetic

Shiny Togetic (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16

Wild Encounters on December 16 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

4) Chespin

Shiny Chespin (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16

Wild Encounters on December 16 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

5) Fennekin

Shiny Fennekin (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16

Wild Encounters on December 16 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

6) Noibat

Shiny Noibat (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 16

Wild Encounters on December 16 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

7) Poliwag

Shiny Poliwag (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17

Wild Encounters on December 17 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

8) Johto Wooper

Shiny Wooper (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17

Wild Encounters on December 17 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

9) Paldean Wooper

Shiny Paldean Wooper (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17

Wild Encounters on December 17 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

10) Timburr

Shiny Timburr (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17

Wild Encounters on December 17 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/64 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

11) Axew

Shiny Axew (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17

Wild Encounters on December 17 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

12) Froakie

Shiny Froakie (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17

Wild Encounters on December 17 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

13) Grubbin

Shiny Grubbin (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters on December 17

Wild Encounters on December 17 Shiny rate: 1/25 from 2-5 pm, 1/512 from 9 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

14) Charmander

Shiny Charmander (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.

Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17. Shiny rate: 1/25

15) Squirtle

Shiny Squirtle (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.

Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17. Shiny rate: 1/25

16) Mareep

Shiny Mareep (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.

Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17. Shiny rate: 1/25

17) Swinub

Shiny Swinub (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.

Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17. Shiny rate: 1/25

18) Larvitar

Shiny Larvitar (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17.

Wild Encounters for the last ten minutes of each hour between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on December 16 and 17. Shiny rate: 1/25

19) Kantonian Sandshrew

Shiny Sandshrew (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO.

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO. Shiny rate: 1/25

20) Alolan Sandshrew

Shiny Alolan Sandshrew (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event Shiny rate: 1/25

21) Alolan Geodude

Shiny Alolan Geodude (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event.

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event. Shiny rate: 1/25

22) Hoppip

Shiny Hoppip (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event Shiny rate: 1/25

23) Teddiursa

Shiny Teddiursa (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO.

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO. Shiny rate: 1/25

24) Galarian Zigzagoon

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event.

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event. Shiny rate: 1/25

25) Spheal

Shiny Spheal (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event Shiny rate: 1/25

26) Starly

Shiny Starly (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event Shiny rate: 1/25

27) Roggenrola

Shiny Roggenrola (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO.

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event in Pokemon GO. Shiny rate: 1/25

28) Litwick

Shiny Litwick (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event.

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event. Shiny rate: 1/25

29) Deino

Shiny Deino (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from the event Shiny rate: 1/25

30) Stufful

Shiny Stufful (Image via TPC)

Where to find: One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event.

One-star raids and 2 km Eggs from this Pokemon GO event. Shiny rate: 1/25

You can check out the remaining Pokemon GO events in December 2023 here.