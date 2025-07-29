  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2025 overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:14 GMT
Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2025
Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2025 (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Adventure Week returns at 10 am local time on July 29, 2025, and will run until 8 pm local time on Sunday, August 3, 2025. The event marks the debut of Toedscool and Toedscruel as well as Shiny Wiglett and Wugtrio. As the name suggests, it focuses on exploration.

This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Adventure Week event in 2025 and suggests ways to make the most out of it.

Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2025 features and bonuses

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

Cities

  • Snubbull*
  • Trubbish*
  • Elgyem*
  • Sizzlipede
  • Espurr* [rare encounter]

Forests or grasslands

  • Skwovet*
  • Fidough
  • Smoliv*
  • Tadbulb
  • Toedscool [rare encounter]

Also read: How to get Toedscool in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Mountains

  • Hippopotas*
  • Drilbur*
  • Rufflet*
  • Gligar* [rare encounter]

Beaches or Water

  • Inkay*
  • Mareanie*
  • Dewpider*
  • Sandygast*
  • Wiglett* [rare encounter]

Bonuses

  • 2× XP for catching Pokémon.
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours.

There will also be Adventure Week-themed Field Research and Timed Research (one free and one paid).

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2025

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Use a Lucky Egg

You can increase the event's 2x bonus to 3x by using this item.

Explore different biomes

To capture all the critters on offer, you must explore different areas. Visit places you usually wouldn't to find rare creatures.

Farm Toedscool Candy

Toedscruel is a pretty strong pick, especially for the Ultra League. However, you'll need a lot of Candy XL for it. This event will be a great way to gaining the headstart needed to build one.

Mega Evolve an appropriate creature

Based on what you want to catch and farm, Mega Evolve a creature. If you are focusing on Toedscool or Wiglett, you should go for Grass-/Ground- or Water-types, respectively.

Best shinies to look out for during Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2025

Here are the best shinies to look out for during the event:

  • Espurr
  • Smoliv
  • Inkay
  • Sandygast
  • Wiglett

