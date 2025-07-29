  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to get Toedscool in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Toedscool in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:36 GMT
How to get Toedscool in Pokemon GO
Toedscool in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Toedscool in Pokemon GO debuts on July 29, 2025, as part of this year's Adventure Week event. This creature hails from the Paldea region of Generation IX and is a Grass- and Ground-type Pocket Monster. It evolves into Toedscruel when fed 50 Candy. While the family looks similar to Tentacool and Tentacruel, the critters belong to different species.

Ad

This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Toedscruel in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

How to get Toedscool in Pokemon GO

  • Wild encounters
  • Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wild encounters

At the time of release in July 2025, Toedscool will only be available in the Forest and Grassland biomes as a rare wild encounter. This means you might have to spend some time looking around for the Woodear Pokemon to find it.

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

In the wild, Toedscool's spawn rates are boosted by Sunny/Clear weather, thanks to its Grass- and Ground-typing. Without the weather boost, it can be found at a maximum of 892 CP. However, favorable weather boosts its maximum catch CP to 966 and its minimum IVs to 4/4/4

Ad

Trade

If you don't live in a Forest or Grassland biome and don't expect to visit one soon, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you a Toedscool in Pokemon GO. However, you should remember that this will count as a Special Trade and cost you a hefty amount of Stardust. Therefore, you should try to trade with a person you have a very high level of friendship with in-game.

Ad

Can Toedscool be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, shiny Toedscool in Pokemon GO is not available as of July 2025. The variant with the different colors will be available at some point, but don't expect it to happen anytime soon.

Also read: Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparison

Pokemon GO Toedscool: Stats and moves

  • Type: Grass andf Ground
  • Attack: 97
  • Defense: 149
  • Stamina: 120
  • Max CP: 1,176 (1,190 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Mud Slap
  • Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Seed Bomb, and Wrap
Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications