How to get Toedscool in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Toedscool in Pokemon GO debuts on July 29, 2025, as part of this year's Adventure Week event. This creature hails from the Paldea region of Generation IX and is a Grass- and Ground-type Pocket Monster. It evolves into Toedscruel when fed 50 Candy. While the family looks similar to Tentacool and Tentacruel, the critters belong to different species.This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Toedscruel in Pokemon GO.How to get Toedscool in Pokemon GOWild encountersTradeWild encountersAt the time of release in July 2025, Toedscool will only be available in the Forest and Grassland biomes as a rare wild encounter. This means you might have to spend some time looking around for the Woodear Pokemon to find it.Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listIn the wild, Toedscool's spawn rates are boosted by Sunny/Clear weather, thanks to its Grass- and Ground-typing. Without the weather boost, it can be found at a maximum of 892 CP. However, favorable weather boosts its maximum catch CP to 966 and its minimum IVs to 4/4/4TradeIf you don't live in a Forest or Grassland biome and don't expect to visit one soon, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you a Toedscool in Pokemon GO. However, you should remember that this will count as a Special Trade and cost you a hefty amount of Stardust. Therefore, you should try to trade with a person you have a very high level of friendship with in-game.Can Toedscool be shiny in Pokemon GO?No, shiny Toedscool in Pokemon GO is not available as of July 2025. The variant with the different colors will be available at some point, but don't expect it to happen anytime soon.Also read: Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparisonPokemon GO Toedscool: Stats and movesType: Grass andf GroundAttack: 97Defense: 149Stamina: 120Max CP: 1,176 (1,190 with Best Buddy boost)Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Mud SlapCharged Attacks: Earth Power, Seed Bomb, and Wrap