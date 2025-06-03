Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO: Which is better?

The Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO is intensifying as more and more players get their hands on these powerful creatures. The Galar box Legendaries can unleash the full potential of their powers in these forms and will be available first to trainers in the three in-person events — Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris — followed by their global debut on June 28 and 29, 2025.

Overall, Crowned Sword Zacian emerges on top due to its typing and overwhelmingly high Attack stat. However, Crowned Shield Zamazenta isn't lagging too far behind, having carved out a niche space for itself at the top of the meta.

If you only have the resources to get one and are confused about which way to go, this article clarifies the path you should choose in the Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO debate.

Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO PvP

Across all even-shielded situations in the Master League, Crowned Sword Zacian has the edge. Not only does it have a higher win rate, but it is also more consistent in its losing matches, meaning it loses less harshly than Zamazenta. Zacian's sky-high attack stat lets it bulldoze its way even through negative matchups.

Crowned Sword Zacian's Fairy- and Steel-typing also comes in clutch with 11 resistances and only two weaknesses. Among these is the highly prevalent Master League Dragon-type, which the creature triple resists.

On the other hand, Crowned Shield Zamazenta is a more versatile pick. Unlike Zacian, who is stuck running only Metal Claw — Air Slash, its other option is bad — Zamazenta can run Ice Fang and perform equally well.

Ice Fang even lets Zama beat Groudon or Kyogre in the two-shield. Therefore, while Zacian is the obvious choice when it comes to the Master League, Zamazenta is a highly viable option as well, giving you additional coverage in some situations.

Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO PvE

The tables in the Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO debate are turned in the PvE arena. Here, Zamazenta is the better Steel-type attacker, making use of its greater bulk and spammier Behemoth Bash attack to deal more overall damage.

Zacian, on the other hand, deals more damage per second but less total damage. However, it can double up as a Fairy-type attacker. Zamazenta falls far behind when it comes to the top Fighting-type Pokemon, with the likes of Mega Lucario and even Shadow Conkeldurr outshining it by a mile.

When it comes to Steel-type attackers, the Crowned doggos are as far as you will need to look once you acquire them. Erstwhile frontrunners, Dusk Mane Necrozma with Sunsteel Strike, Shadow Metagross, Shadow Dialga, and the unreleased Mega Metagross don't even come close.

Conclusion: Should you get Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta?

If you can only get either Crowned Sword Zacian or Crowned Shield Zamazenta, get the latter. It is more versatile and can generate excellent value in both PvP and PvE. This, by no means, means Crowned Sword Zacian is not worth getting. As long as you are willing to spend time and energy, get both.

