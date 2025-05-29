How to get Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO is making its debut during Pokemon GO Fest 2025. To change Zamazenta's form, players must use a new form of energy added to the game called Crowned Shield Energy. Trainers attending GO Fest 2025 in person in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris can access this energy early.

As for the rest of the player base, they will be able to access Crowned Shield Energy after Pokemon GO Fest 2025: Global starts. This article will go in-depth on how and where players can catch Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO and whether it can be shiny.

How to get Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO

Once players have collected 1,000 Crowned Shield Energy, they can use it on a Hero of Many Battles Zamazenta that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head. This will turn it into Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO. Once it switches forms, it will learn the move Behemoth Bash in place of Iron Head.

Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via TPC)

Trainers attending Pokemon GO Fest 2025 can collect Crowned Shield Energy through branching Special Research obtainable at in-person events. Other players can collect this energy by defeating Crowned Shield Zamazenta once it arrives in Raids or by completing ticketed Special Research.

Once players have changed Zamazenta to its Crowned Shield form, they can interchange between the two forms as much as they want without any further use of energy. However, while in its Crowned Shield form, Zamazenta cannot be transferred to Pokemon HOME.

Can Crowned Shield Zamazenta be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Crowned Shield Zamazenta and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Yes, lucky players will be able to encounter and catch a shiny Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO when it's released. Additionally, players can use 1,000 Crowned Shield Energy on their own shiny Hero of Many Battles Zamazenta to turn it into a shiny Crowned Shield Zamazenta.

In 5-star Raids, Crowned Shield Zamazenta will have a 1 in 20 (or 5%) chance to be shiny.

