Pokemon GO reveals Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics

Pokemon GO has just revealed the mechanics of Zacian and Zamazenta's form change in the game. Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta will debut on the app in Pokemon GO Fest 2025. Players will utilize a newly discovered form of energy to transform these Generation IX Box Art Legendaries from the Galar region.

With the help of this energy, Zacian Hero of Many Battles will be transformed into Crowned Sword Zacian, and Zamazenta Hero of Many Battles will be transformed into Crowned Shield Zamazenta.

The two forms of energy are called Crowned Sword Energy and Crowned Shield Energy. Players attending the in-person GO Events in Osaka, Paris, and Jersey City will get early access to this rare new energy.

With the start of Pokemon GO Fest: Global, trainers will be able to catch Crowned Sword Zacian and Crown Shield Zamazenta by defeating them in Raid Battles or by completing ticketed Special Research.

Additionally, players can change their own Zacian and Zamazenta into their Crowned Forms as long as they know the Charged Attack Iron Head and by using 1,000 of the respective Crowned Energy. Once done, players will be able to alter their forms as many times as they want without using Energy. However, these Legendaries cannot be transferred to Pokemon HOME in their Crowned Forms.

Pokemon GO: New Moves for Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Sword Zamazenta

Zacian using Behemoth Blade and Zamazenta using Behemoth Bash in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

When Zacian is changed into its Crowned Sword Form, its Charged Attack Iron Head will turn into Behemoth Blade. As for Zamazenta, when its changed into its Crowned Shield form, Iron Head becomes Behemoth Bash.

In addition to this, these new forms of Zacian and Zamazenta will be able to participate in Max Battles despite being incapable of Dynamaxing or Gigantamaxing. Players will also be able to level up their attacks as well as unlock Guard and Split for these two Legendaries as well.

Finally, Pokemon GO has teased that unlocking Guard on Crowned Shield Zamazenta will see another mysterious power of this Pokemon.

