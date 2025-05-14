  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Surprise Pokemon GO Shiny release via GO Pass May 2025 noted by player 

Surprise Pokemon GO Shiny release via GO Pass May 2025 noted by player 

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 14, 2025 16:37 GMT
Surprise Shiny release in Pokemon GO
Surprise Shiny release in Pokemon GO via GO Pass (Imagw via TPC)

A new Shiny Pokemon was reportedly released in Pokemon GO on May 13, 2025, without prior announcement. A Japanese player (@3nxxtima on X) shared a screenshot of Shiny Saladnit that they had allegedly encountered via this month's GO Pass Deluxe.

Ad

The post sent the community into a frenzy as no official indication was made regarding the release of Shiny Salandit in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

Shiny Salandit in Pokemon GO: Was it released by mistake?

Until the Pokemon GO developer releases an official statement about it, there's no way to confirm if the shiny variant of Salandit was added to the game by mistake. It is such a rare critter that confirming via accounts of other players is also very difficult.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

If it was a secret surprise from the developer's side, this was a good time to release Shiny Salandit and Salazzle in Pokemon GO, as the Crown Clash Taken Over event started on May 14, 2025.

Ad

How to get Salandit in Pokemon GO

Salandit can mostly be acquired by hatching 12 km Eggs. One version of the GO Pass: May 2025 edition adds Salandit via the Deluxe track at Rank 84. The creature was released in April 2022 as part of a Team GO Rocket event.

It has a unique mechanic attached with it. While Salandit can be male or female, only the latter can evolve into Salazzle when fed 50 Candy. This line of creatures originated in the Alola region of Generation VII and are the only Poison- and Fire-types out there.

Ad

Salandit shiny comparison

While the regular variant of Salandit has a gray torso and tail with a black face and hands and feet, the shiny variant gets a white torso. The shiny variant of Salazzle is also quite distinct from the base form, replacing the dark gray with white.

Check out the Team GO Rocket Leader guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications