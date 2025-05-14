Surprise Pokemon GO Shiny release via GO Pass May 2025 noted by player 

A new Shiny Pokemon was reportedly released in Pokemon GO on May 13, 2025, without prior announcement. A Japanese player (@3nxxtima on X) shared a screenshot of Shiny Saladnit that they had allegedly encountered via this month's GO Pass Deluxe.

The post sent the community into a frenzy as no official indication was made regarding the release of Shiny Salandit in Pokemon GO.

Shiny Salandit in Pokemon GO: Was it released by mistake?

Until the Pokemon GO developer releases an official statement about it, there's no way to confirm if the shiny variant of Salandit was added to the game by mistake. It is such a rare critter that confirming via accounts of other players is also very difficult.

If it was a secret surprise from the developer's side, this was a good time to release Shiny Salandit and Salazzle in Pokemon GO, as the Crown Clash Taken Over event started on May 14, 2025.

How to get Salandit in Pokemon GO

Salandit can mostly be acquired by hatching 12 km Eggs. One version of the GO Pass: May 2025 edition adds Salandit via the Deluxe track at Rank 84. The creature was released in April 2022 as part of a Team GO Rocket event.

It has a unique mechanic attached with it. While Salandit can be male or female, only the latter can evolve into Salazzle when fed 50 Candy. This line of creatures originated in the Alola region of Generation VII and are the only Poison- and Fire-types out there.

Salandit shiny comparison

While the regular variant of Salandit has a gray torso and tail with a black face and hands and feet, the shiny variant gets a white torso. The shiny variant of Salazzle is also quite distinct from the base form, replacing the dark gray with white.

