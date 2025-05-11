Pokemon GO Crown Clash Taken Over: Shadow Dialga, event bonuses, date, and more

Pokemon GO Crown Clash Taken Over will see Giovanni, Team GO Rocket Leaders, and the GO Rocket Grunts changing their lineups. The GO Rocket Boss will be bringing Shadow Dialga into the fray. The event also adds new Shadow Pokemon and plenty of Shadow Raids for trainers to participate in and complete.
We have jotted down all the available information regarding the Team GO Rocket event below.
Pokemon GO Crown Clash Taken Over event guide
Date, time, and event bonuses
Crown Clash Taken Over runs from Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am local time to Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. The event bonuses are:
- Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons.
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.
- Pokemon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.
Shadow Dialga and other Shadow Pokemon
Shadow Dialga will be unleashed by Giovanni with this event, as the GO Rocket Boss changes his ace. A new Special Research will be available from the start of the event till June 3, 2025, at 9.59 am local time. This questline will net trainers a Super Rocket Radar to find Giovanni.
New Shadow Pokemon are also arriving with this event.
- Shadow Slakoth
- Shadow Inkay
- Shadow Tyrunt
- Shadow Amaura
Shadow Raids
The following pocket monsters will spawn as Shadow Raid Bosses:
One-star raids
- Shadow Magnemite [shiny variant available]
- Shadow Cyndaquil
- Shadow Murkrow [shiny variant available]
- Shadow Spoink
Three-star raids
- Shadow Lapras [shiny variant available]
- Shadow Piloswine
- Shadow Gurdurr
Egg hatches
The following Pokemon will be available in 10 km eggs from the start of the event and thereafter:
- Larvitar [shiny variant available]
- Pawniard [shiny variant available]
Previously, these pocket monsters were available as 12 km egg hatches. Talking about Pawniard, the base Crown Clash event saw the debut of Kingambit in Pokemon GO.
Crown Clash Taken Over Research
Pokemon GO trainers will be able to participate in Crown Clash Taken Over-themed research quests like the free Field Research and the paid Timed Research. The latter costs US$4.99 and has the following rewards:
- One Super Rocket Radar
- Two Premium Battle Passes
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Nidoking wearing a crown, and more!
Event-themed PokeStop Showcase will also be active during the event.
