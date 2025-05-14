Crown Clash Taken Over Field Research and Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

With the start of Crown Clash Taken Over, Pokemon GO trainers can enjoy the free event-themed Field Research tasks and also the paid event-exclusive Premium Timed Research. The former rewards items like Fast TM or Mysterious Component, while the latter provides Super Rocket Radar and Crown Nidoqueen/Nidoking encounters.

Ad

Crown Clash Taken Over runs from Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am local time till Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. It is part of the Crown Clash event that saw the debut of Kingambit, Crown Nidoking, and Crown Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO.

Also Read: Pokemon GO: PvP and PvE analysis of all new Shadow Pokemon in Crown Clash Taken Over

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Crown Clash Taken Over Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

Ad

Trending

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Mysterious Component

- 1x Mysterious Component Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Fast TM or 1x Charged TM

Expand Tweet

Ad

How to complete Crown Clash Taken Over Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The event's Premium Timed Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$4.99. The tasks and rewards are:

Crown Clash Taken Over Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

Explore 1 km - Slowpoke encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Combee encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - Snivy encounter

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Pawniard encounter

Rewards: Nidoqueen with a crown encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Ad

Crown Clash Taken Over Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Explore 1 km - Slakoth encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Litleo encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - Piplup encounter

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Pawniard encounter

Rewards: Nidoking with a crown encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Super Rocket Radar

The event-exclusive Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed by Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time.

Also Read: How to get Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨