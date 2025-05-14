Crown Clash Taken Over Field Research and Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

With the start of Crown Clash Taken Over, Pokemon GO trainers can enjoy the free event-themed Field Research tasks and also the paid event-exclusive Premium Timed Research. The former rewards items like Fast TM or Mysterious Component, while the latter provides Super Rocket Radar and Crown Nidoqueen/Nidoking encounters.
Crown Clash Taken Over runs from Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am local time till Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. It is part of the Crown Clash event that saw the debut of Kingambit, Crown Nidoking, and Crown Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO.
How to complete Crown Clash Taken Over Field Research in Pokemon GO?
The tasks and rewards are:
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Mysterious Component
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Fast TM or 1x Charged TM
How to complete Crown Clash Taken Over Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO?
The event's Premium Timed Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$4.99. The tasks and rewards are:
Crown Clash Taken Over Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2
- Explore 1 km - Slowpoke encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Combee encounter
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - Snivy encounter
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Pawniard encounter
- Rewards: Nidoqueen with a crown encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Crown Clash Taken Over Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2
- Explore 1 km - Slakoth encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Litleo encounter
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - Piplup encounter
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Pawniard encounter
- Rewards: Nidoking with a crown encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Super Rocket Radar
The event-exclusive Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed by Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time.
