How to get Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO debuts as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event, which starts at midnight local time on Wednesday, April 11, 2025. It will be available until the next season's Team GO Rocket Takeover event starts. Depending on when that happens, you have between one and three months to get your hands on this creature.

As always a Shadow Legendary's debut is an iconic moment in the game and Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO will be a major attraction of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. This article covers everything you need know to get your hands on Shadow Dialga.

How to get Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO

There is only one way to get Dialga's Shadow variant: complete a Team GO Rocket-themed Special Research to obtain a Super Rocket Radar. This will give you access to the Giovanni fight. Beating him grants you an encounter with the Pocket Monster in question.

Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO Might and Mastery trailer (Image via TPC)

If you have multiple Super Rocket Radars from previous events, you can get multiple encounters with Shadow Dialga. As long as you don't have pending Team Rocket Special Research quests — ones where you have progressed beyond the first page — you will get the latest one when you open the game after midnight on April 11, 2025.

To get the Super Rocket Radar, beat Team Rocket Grunts as well as the leaders: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo. Once you have it, equip it and walk around to find Giovanni. Sometimes, you might run into decoys. However, beating them doesn't consume your Super Rocket Radar.

Use the best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters to take him down. Doing so while the Crown Clash: Taken Over rotation lasts will give you an encounter with Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO. It's a guaranteed catch, so use a Pinap Berry to maximize Candy gains.

Pokemon GO Shadow Dialga: Shiny availability and catch CP

Can Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO be shiny?

No, you cannot encounter shiny Shadow Dialga yet. Usually shiny versions of Shadow Legendaries are released when they make their 5-star raid debuts. With several creatures in the line before Dialga, this could take a very long time.

Also read: Pokemon GO Crown Clash Taken Over's biggest attraction is not the Pokemon you think

Catch CP range of Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO

Depending on the weather and IVs, Shadow Dialga will have the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 846 - 910 CP at level 8 (6/6/6- 15/15/15 IVs)

846 - 910 CP at level 8 (6/6/6- 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy or Snowy): 1,395 - 1,500 CP at level 13 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

