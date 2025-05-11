  • home icon
  • Crown Clash Field Research and Collection Challenge: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 11, 2025 12:19 GMT
Crown Clash Field Research and Collection Challenge guide (Image via Scopely)
In Pokemon GO, the Crown Clash event offers event-themed Field Research and Collection Challenge for trainers to participate in for free. The rewards include costumed pocket monster encounters, Stardust, and XP. The event also marks the debut of Kingambit in Pokemon GO.

Crown Clash runs from Saturday, May 10, at 10 am local time to Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 8 pm local time in Pokemon GO.

How to complete Crown Clash Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Slakoth encounter [shiny variant available], Piplup encounter [shiny variant available], or Litleo encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Win a raid - Sneasel encounter [shiny variant available], Klink encounter [shiny variant available], or Pawniard encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Win 2 raids - Nidoqueen wearing a crown encounter [shiny variant available] or Nidoking wearing a crown encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Evolve 2 Pokemon - Slowpoke encounter [shiny variant available], Combee encounter [shiny variant available], or Snivy encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Power up Pokemon 5 times - Sneasel encounter [shiny variant available], Klink encounter [shiny variant available], or Pawniard encounter [shiny variant available]
How to complete Crown Clash Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

The Crowned Collection Challenge

  • Catch Snivy
  • Catch Serperior (Evolve Snivy into Servine with 25 candy and then further with 100 candy)
  • Catch Piplup
  • Catch Empoleon (Evolve Piplup into Prinplup with 25 candy and then further with 100 candy)
  • Catch Slakoth
  • Catch Slaking (Evolve Slakoth into Vigoroth with 25 candy and then further with 100 candy)
  • Catch Combee
  • Catch Vespiquen (Evolve a female Combee with 50 candy)
  • Catch Slowpoke
  • Catch Slowking (Evolve Slowpoke with 50 candy and a King's Rock)
  • Catch Litleo
  • Catch Pyroar (Evolve Litleo with 50 candy)
  • Rewards: Pawniard encounter, 5000x Stardust, 10000 XP
