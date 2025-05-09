How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon GO

Evolving Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon GO is the only way to acquire the latter. It makes its debut as part of the Crown Clash event on May 10, 2025. The process to get Kingambit is not straightforward, though. You must complete certain Buddy activities with it before Bisharp can evolve.

This article covers everything you need to know about evolving Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon GO.

Steps to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon GO

Do the following things to acquire Kingambit via evolution:

Catch a Pawniard.

Evolve it into Bisharp by feeding it 50 Candy.

Set Bisharp as your Buddy Pokemon.

Win 15 Raid Battles featuring Steel- or Dark-type raid bosses. Bisharp doesn't need to take part in these battles directly. It just needs to be your Buddy while you defeat these raids.

featuring raid bosses. in these battles directly. It just needs to be your Buddy while you defeat these raids. Feed Bisharp 100 Candy once the challenge is completed.

Check out the CP of your Kingambit after it evolves using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

Tips to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon GO

The 15-raid requirement to achieve the Kingambit evolution in Pokemon GO makes it a steep hill to climb. However, the Crown Clash event, where the creature debuts, offers three such options — Sneasel, Klink, and Pawniard. Try focusing on the third option, as it also helps you collect Candy.

Apart from meeting the additional requirements, you need 150 Candy to go from Pawniard to Kingambit. This can be acquired in the following ways:

Catch Pawniard

Transfer extra Pawniard

Hatch Pawniard

Walk with Pawniard as your Buddy

If you are short of the required amount, you can always utilize Rare Candy. The best way to acquire this material is by participating in the GO Battle League.

Pokemon GO Kingambit stats and moves

Type: Steel and Dark

Steel and Dark Attack: 238

238 Defense: 203

203 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4,086 (4,135 with Best Buddy boost)

4,086 (4,135 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Metal Claw, Metal Sound, and Snarl

Metal Claw, Metal Sound, and Snarl Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Focus Blast, Foul Play, Iron Head, and X-Scissor

Is Kingambit good in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Kingambit has powerful stats and good moves. Therefore, it is worth evolving a Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon GO to use in PvP battles — specifically the Master League — and in PvE battles — its a powerful Gym Defender and a decent attacker,

