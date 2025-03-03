Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery (Season 22): Schedule and rewards

Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery kicks off at 1 pm PT on March 4, 2025. It marks the beginning of Season 22 of GBL and brings a host of balance changes. This cycle will mark the debut of the Scroll Cup and bring back classics like the Willpower Cup, Spring Cup, and Great League Remix.
This article covers everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery season, from the schedule to the potential rewards.
Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery: Schedule
Note: Leagues and Cups marked with "*" will give you 4x Stardust from win rewards (does not include end-of-set rewards)
The seasonal schedule for Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery is as follows:
March 4 - March 11
March 11 - March 18
- Ultra League
- Scroll Cup: Great League Edition
March 18 - March 25
- Master League*
- Scroll Cup: Great League Edition*
March 25 - April 1
- Great League*
- Ultra League*
- Master League*
April 1 - April 8
- Great League
- Master Premier
April 8 - April 15
- Ultra League
- Spring Cup: Great League Edition
April 15 - April 22
- Master League*
- Spring Cup: Great League Edition*
April 22- April 29
- Great League*
- Ultra League*
- Master League*
April 29 - May 6
- Great League
- Great League Remix
May 6 - May 13
- Ultra League
- Great League Remix
May 13 - May 20
- Master League
- Retro Cup: Great League Edition
May 20 - May 27
- Great League*
- Catch Cup: Great League Edition*
May 27 - June 3
- Great League*
- Ultra League*
- Master League*
Additionally, there will be a GBL Week during the Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery season. Here are its details:
- Starts: Wednesday, May 21, at 12 am local time
- Ends: Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time
- Bonuses:
- 4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.)
- The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 20 — for a total of 100 battles — from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.
- Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include a hat for your avatar inspired by Mustard.
- Pokemon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.
All Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery rewards
The following rewards are guaranteed for making it to the corresponding ranks during the Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery season:
- Rank 1 - Mienfoo [Shiny encounter available]
- Rank 6 - Vullaby [Shiny encounter available]
- Rank Ace - Morpeko
- Rank Veteran - Frigibax
- Rank Expert - Dreepy
- Rank Legend - Pikachu Libre [Shiny encounter available]
Other than that, the following standard encounters will be available based on your rank:
Rank 1
- Cubone [Shiny encounter available]
Rank 1+
- Paldean Wooper [Shiny encounter available]
- Mienfoo [Shiny encounter available]
- Bunellby [Shiny encounter available]
- Spoink [Shiny encounter available]
Rank 6+
- Skorupi [Shiny encounter available]
- Vullaby [Shiny encounter available]
Rank 11+
- Teddiursa [Shiny encounter available]
- Jumpluff [Shiny encounter available]
- Barboach [Shiny encounter available]
- Cetoddle [Shiny encounter available]
Rank 16+
- Alolan Marowak [Shiny encounter available]
- Lapras [Shiny encounter available]
- Pancham [Shiny encounter available]
Rank 20+
- Active Raid Boss in five-star raids
Rank Ace+
- Morpeko
Rank Veteran+
- Frigibax
Rank Expert+
- Dreepy
Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery Timed Research and other rewards
You can access a free multi-paged Timed Research track that gives you Stardust and other Trainer Battle-related items. The final pages even offer Elite Fast and Elite Charged TMs.
Reaching specific ranks during Season 22 will give you outfit elements as end-of-season benefits:
- Ace rank - Hat inspired by Mustard.
- Veteran rank- Pants inspired by Mustard.
- Expert rank- Top inspired by Mustard.
- Legend rank - Pose inspired by Mustard.
