Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery (Season 22): Schedule and rewards

Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery kicks off at 1 pm PT on March 4, 2025. It marks the beginning of Season 22 of GBL and brings a host of balance changes. This cycle will mark the debut of the Scroll Cup and bring back classics like the Willpower Cup, Spring Cup, and Great League Remix.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery season, from the schedule to the potential rewards.

Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery: Schedule

Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery schedule (Image via TPC)

Note: Leagues and Cups marked with "*" will give you 4x Stardust from win rewards (does not include end-of-set rewards)

The seasonal schedule for Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery is as follows:

March 4 - March 11

March 11 - March 18

Ultra League

Scroll Cup: Great League Edition

March 18 - March 25

Master League*

Scroll Cup: Great League Edition*

March 25 - April 1

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

April 1 - April 8

Great League

Master Premier

April 8 - April 15

Ultra League

Spring Cup: Great League Edition

April 15 - April 22

Master League*

Spring Cup: Great League Edition*

April 22- April 29

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

April 29 - May 6

Great League

Great League Remix

May 6 - May 13

Ultra League

Great League Remix

May 13 - May 20

Master League

Retro Cup: Great League Edition

May 20 - May 27

Great League*

Catch Cup: Great League Edition*

May 27 - June 3

Great League*

Ultra League*

Master League*

Additionally, there will be a GBL Week during the Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery season. Here are its details:

Starts: Wednesday, May 21, at 12 am local time

Wednesday, May 21, at 12 am local time Ends: Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time

Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time Bonuses:

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 20 — for a total of 100 battles — from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include a hat for your avatar inspired by Mustard.

Pokemon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.

All Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery rewards

The following rewards are guaranteed for making it to the corresponding ranks during the Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery season:

Rank 1 - Mienfoo [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 6 - Vullaby [Shiny encounter available]

Rank Ace - Morpeko

Rank Veteran - Frigibax

Rank Expert - Dreepy

Rank Legend - Pikachu Libre [Shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery rewards (Image via TPC)

Other than that, the following standard encounters will be available based on your rank:

Rank 1

Cubone [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 1+

Paldean Wooper [Shiny encounter available]

Mienfoo [Shiny encounter available]

Bunellby [Shiny encounter available]

Spoink [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 6+

Skorupi [Shiny encounter available]

Vullaby [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 11+

Teddiursa [Shiny encounter available]

Jumpluff [Shiny encounter available]

Barboach [Shiny encounter available]

Cetoddle [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 16+

Alolan Marowak [Shiny encounter available]

Lapras [Shiny encounter available]

Pancham [Shiny encounter available]

Rank 20+

Active Raid Boss in five-star raids

Rank Ace+

Morpeko

Rank Veteran+

Frigibax

Rank Expert+

Dreepy

Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery Timed Research and other rewards

You can access a free multi-paged Timed Research track that gives you Stardust and other Trainer Battle-related items. The final pages even offer Elite Fast and Elite Charged TMs.

Reaching specific ranks during Season 22 will give you outfit elements as end-of-season benefits:

Ace rank - Hat inspired by Mustard.

Veteran rank- Pants inspired by Mustard.

Expert rank- Top inspired by Mustard.

Legend rank - Pose inspired by Mustard.

