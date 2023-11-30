5 best Retro Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

To kick off Season 17 of Pokemon GO Battle League, Niantic is taking trainers back to the roots of the franchise with the Retro Cup: Great League edition. This special format of PvP battles allows you to use only critters with elemental typings present in Generation I. This means Dark, Steel, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters are not allowed. Additionally, being a Great League format, you can only use critters up to 1,500 Combat Power (CP).

During the Timeless Travels update of Pokemon GO, the Retro Cup will last from 1 pm PST on December 1, 2023, to 1 pm PST on December 15, 2023. This article outlines some of the best teams you can use in this format.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Top Retro Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Medicham, Dewgong, and Regirock

Medicham, Dewgong, and Regirock (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Medicham Lead Counter Ice Punch and Psychic Dewgong Switch Ice Shard* Icy Wind* and Drill Run Regirock Closer Lock On Stone Edge and Focus Blast

Medicham is a stalwart in the Great League of Pokemon GO Battle League. With no Fairy types to threaten it and Dark types that resist Psychic, it has a field day in the Retro Cup meta. It has been such a dominant force that its hardest-hitting move, Psychic, has been nerfed two seasons in a row.

To support Medicham, you have Dewgong. Depending on the situation, it can deal solid damage with Drill Run or lower the opponent's attack with Icy Wind. Regirock is the closer for this team, able to mow down opponents with nuke moves like Stone Edge and Focus Blast.

2) Toxapex, Dubwool, and Abomasnow

Toxapex, Dubwool, and Abomasnow (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Toxapex Lead Poison Jab Brine and Sludge Wave Dubwool Switch Double Kick Body Slam and Payback Abomasnow Closer Powder Snow Weather Ball and Energy Ball

This Pokemon GO team composition depends on Toxapex and Dubwool to chip down opponents while not consuming shields. Considering both these critters are extremely bulky, you should manage this easily.

STAB Brine from Toxapex and Body Slam from Dubwool are also guaranteed to get the opponent low so that Abomasnow, up shields, can sweep in the end game.

Abomasnow hits really hard but is not good at taking hits. However, the combination of Powder Snow and Weather Ball allows it to clean up chipped-down opponents with ease.

3) Quagsire, Frosslass, and Charizard

Quagsire, Frosslass, and Charizard (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Quagsire Lead Mud Shot Aqua Tail* and Mud Bomb Frosslass Switch Powder Snow Avalanche and Shadow Ball Charizard Closer Wing Attack* Dragon Claw and Blast Burn*

Quagsire recently got access to Aqua Tail. With a combination of Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb, it has really good opening matchups against most opposing leads unless faced with a Grass-type attacker. In this case, you can switch to Frosslass. This critter has decent matchups across the Pokemon GO Great League meta.

Charizard is one of the best closers in Niantic's mobile game. The combination of Wing Attack and Blast Burn can be incredibly oppressive when the enemy is out of shields, which is likely to happen often.

4) Unova Stunfisk, Alolan Marowak, and Cofagrigus

Unova Stunfisk, Alolan Marowak, and Cofagrigus (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Unova Stunfisk Lead Mud Shot Discharge and Mud Bomb Alolan Marowak Switch Fire Spin Shadow Bone* and Fire Blast Cofagrigus Closer Shadow Claw Dark Pulse and Shadow Ball

Unova Stunfisk barely gets play, as it is outclassed by its Galarian variant. However, in Pokemon GO's Retro Cup it can have a lot of impact. The Ground and Electric-type has many favorable leading matchups and decent bulk to withstand incoming attacks.

The backline of this team consists of two Ghost-types. While the absence of Dark-type critters makes it easier for them to thrive, you should be careful what you align Alolan Marowak against as it is not the most defensively built Pocket Monster. Season 17's buffs to Fire Spin will also come in handy when using this team.

As a closer, Cofagrigus deals a lot of damage with STAB Shadow Claw and can nuke enemies without shields with Shadow Ball.

5) Aurorus, Oranguru, and Cresselia

Aurorus, Oranguru, and Cresselia (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Aurorus Lead Powder Snow Weather Ball and Meteor Beam Oranguru Switch Confusion Foul Play and Future Sight Cresselia Closer Psycho Cut Grass Knot* and Moonblast

This is a signature Retro Cup team, as its primary weaknesses are Steel and Dark-type Pocket Monsters. As long as it doesn't meet a Fighting-type in the lead, Aurorus performs very well. In case it does, you have two excellent answers to FIghting-type Pokemon.

Oranguru is a bulky, safe Switch option, with only Bug-types to worry about when it comes to super-effective damage. Use your shields on Oranguru and Aurorus as needed since Cresselia can hold its ground in the endgame even if it is down shields.

The Retro Cup is only the beginning of what the season of Timeless Travels holds for Pokemon GO fans. You can check out the list of events in store for December 2023.