Pokemon GO - Best Retro Cup: Great League edition team choices for Season 17

To kick off Pokemon GO Battle League, the Retro Cup: Great League edition is making a comeback. This specialty format of trainer battles in Niantic's mobile game allows only critters with types that were available in Generation I. This means Dark, Steel, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters are banned. Additionally, being a Great League cup, you can only bring Pokemon that are 1,500 CP or less.

The Retro Cup: Great League edition will be available for the first two weeks of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 17. It can be accessed from 1 pm PST on December 1, 2023, till 1 pm PST on December 15, 2023.

This article contains some of the best picks for the Retro Cup: Great League edition.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Retro Cup Season 17 (Image via TPC)

1) Charizard or Shadow Charizard

Base stats

Attack : 223

: 223 Defense : 173

: 173 Stamina:186

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack*

Wing Attack* Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw

2) Pidgeot

Base stats

Attack : 166

: 166 Defense : 154

: 154 Stamina:195

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack*

Wing Attack* Charged Attacks: Feather Dance and Brave Bird

3) Aurorus

Base stats

Attack : 186

: 186 Defense : 163

: 163 Stamina: 265

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Meteor Beam

Honorable mentions

Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip

Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip Jellicent: Hex + Surf and Shadow Ball

Hex + Surf and Shadow Ball Pelipper: Wing Attack + Weather Ball and Hurricane

Wing Attack + Weather Ball and Hurricane Shadow Luxray: Spark + Wild Charge and Psychic Fangs*

Spark + Wild Charge and Psychic Fangs* Golbat: Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Retro Cup Season 17 (Image via TPC)

1) Pelipper

Base stats

Attack : 175

: 175 Defense : 174

: 174 Stamina:155

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Hurricane

2) Lickitung

Base stats

Attack : 161

: 161 Defense : 181

: 181 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

8/14/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Lick

Lick Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip

3) Dubwool

Base stats

Attack : 159

: 159 Defense : 198

: 198 Stamina:176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Payback

Honorable mentions

Shadow or regular Charizard: Wing Attack* + Dragon Claw and Blast Burn*

Wing Attack* + Dragon Claw and Blast Burn* Shadow Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail

Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail Noctowl: Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Shadow Ball

Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Shadow Ball Frosslass: Powder Snow + Shadow Ball and Avalanche

Powder Snow + Shadow Ball and Avalanche Cresselia: Psycho Cut + Grass Knot* and Moonblast

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Retro Cup Season 17 (Image via TPC)

1) Frosslass

Base stats

Attack : 171

: 171 Defense : 150

: 150 Stamina:172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Avalanche

2) Shadow Raikou

Base stats

Attack : 241

: 241 Defense : 195

: 195 Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

6/11/12

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Shadow Ball

3) Regice

Base stats

Attack : 179

: 179 Defense : 309

: 309 Stamina:190

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

2/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Lock On

Lock On Charged Attacks: Blizzard and Earthquake

Honorable mentions

Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge Regirock: Lock On + Stone Edge and Focus Blast

Lock On + Stone Edge and Focus Blast Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam and Psystrike*

Psycho Cut + Ice Beam and Psystrike* Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Ancient Power

Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Ancient Power Cofagrigus: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse

You can also check out all the move updates part of Pokemon GO Battle League's Timeless Travels.