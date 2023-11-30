Pokemon GO - Best Retro Cup: Great League edition team choices for Season 17

To kick off Pokemon GO Battle League, the Retro Cup: Great League edition is making a comeback. This specialty format of trainer battles in Niantic's mobile game allows only critters with types that were available in Generation I. This means Dark, Steel, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters are banned. Additionally, being a Great League cup, you can only bring Pokemon that are 1,500 CP or less.
The Retro Cup: Great League edition will be available for the first two weeks of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 17. It can be accessed from 1 pm PST on December 1, 2023, till 1 pm PST on December 15, 2023.
This article contains some of the best picks for the Retro Cup: Great League edition.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition
1) Charizard or Shadow Charizard
Base stats
- Attack: 223
- Defense: 173
- Stamina:186
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack*
- Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw
2) Pidgeot
Base stats
- Attack: 166
- Defense: 154
- Stamina:195
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack*
- Charged Attacks: Feather Dance and Brave Bird
3) Aurorus
Base stats
- Attack: 186
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 265
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Meteor Beam
Honorable mentions
- Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip
- Jellicent: Hex + Surf and Shadow Ball
- Pelipper: Wing Attack + Weather Ball and Hurricane
- Shadow Luxray: Spark + Wild Charge and Psychic Fangs*
- Golbat: Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition
1) Pelipper
Base stats
- Attack: 175
- Defense: 174
- Stamina:155
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Hurricane
2) Lickitung
Base stats
- Attack: 161
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 8/14/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Lick
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip
3) Dubwool
Base stats
- Attack: 159
- Defense: 198
- Stamina:176
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Payback
Honorable mentions
- Shadow or regular Charizard: Wing Attack* + Dragon Claw and Blast Burn*
- Shadow Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail
- Noctowl: Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Shadow Ball
- Frosslass: Powder Snow + Shadow Ball and Avalanche
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut + Grass Knot* and Moonblast
Best closers for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition
1) Frosslass
Base stats
- Attack: 171
- Defense: 150
- Stamina:172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Avalanche
2) Shadow Raikou
Base stats
- Attack: 241
- Defense: 195
- Stamina: 207
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 6/11/12
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Shadow Ball
3) Regice
Base stats
- Attack: 179
- Defense: 309
- Stamina:190
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 2/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Lock On
- Charged Attacks: Blizzard and Earthquake
Honorable mentions
- Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge
- Regirock: Lock On + Stone Edge and Focus Blast
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam and Psystrike*
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Ancient Power
- Cofagrigus: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse
You can also check out all the move updates part of Pokemon GO Battle League's Timeless Travels.