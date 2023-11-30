Pokemon
  Pokemon GO - Best Retro Cup: Great League edition team choices for Season 17

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Nov 30, 2023 15:24 GMT
Pokemon GO Battle League Season 17 - Best Retro Cup: Great League picks (Image via The Pokemon Company)
To kick off Pokemon GO Battle League, the Retro Cup: Great League edition is making a comeback. This specialty format of trainer battles in Niantic's mobile game allows only critters with types that were available in Generation I. This means Dark, Steel, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters are banned. Additionally, being a Great League cup, you can only bring Pokemon that are 1,500 CP or less.

The Retro Cup: Great League edition will be available for the first two weeks of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 17. It can be accessed from 1 pm PST on December 1, 2023, till 1 pm PST on December 15, 2023.

This article contains some of the best picks for the Retro Cup: Great League edition.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Retro Cup Season 17 (Image via TPC)
1) Charizard or Shadow Charizard

Base stats

  • Attack: 223
  • Defense: 173
  • Stamina:186

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack*
  • Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Dragon Claw

2) Pidgeot

Base stats

  • Attack: 166
  • Defense: 154
  • Stamina:195

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack*
  • Charged Attacks: Feather Dance and Brave Bird

3) Aurorus

Base stats

  • Attack: 186
  • Defense: 163
  • Stamina: 265

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Meteor Beam

Honorable mentions

  • Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip
  • Jellicent: Hex + Surf and Shadow Ball
  • Pelipper: Wing Attack + Weather Ball and Hurricane
  • Shadow Luxray: Spark + Wild Charge and Psychic Fangs*
  • Golbat: Wing Attack + Poison Fang and Shadow Ball

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Retro Cup Season 17 (Image via TPC)
1) Pelipper

Base stats

  • Attack: 175
  • Defense: 174
  • Stamina:155

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Hurricane

2) Lickitung

Base stats

  • Attack: 161
  • Defense: 181
  • Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 8/14/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Lick
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip

3) Dubwool

Base stats

  • Attack: 159
  • Defense: 198
  • Stamina:176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Payback

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow or regular Charizard: Wing Attack* + Dragon Claw and Blast Burn*
  • Shadow Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail
  • Noctowl: Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Shadow Ball
  • Frosslass: Powder Snow + Shadow Ball and Avalanche
  • Cresselia: Psycho Cut + Grass Knot* and Moonblast

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Retro Cup: Great League Edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Retro Cup Season 17 (Image via TPC)
1) Frosslass

Base stats

  • Attack: 171
  • Defense: 150
  • Stamina:172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Avalanche

2) Shadow Raikou

Base stats

  • Attack: 241
  • Defense: 195
  • Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 6/11/12
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Shadow Ball

3) Regice

Base stats

  • Attack: 179
  • Defense: 309
  • Stamina:190

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 2/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Lock On
  • Charged Attacks: Blizzard and Earthquake

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge
  • Regirock: Lock On + Stone Edge and Focus Blast
  • Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam and Psystrike*
  • Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Ancient Power
  • Cofagrigus: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse

You can also check out all the move updates part of Pokemon GO Battle League's Timeless Travels.

