5 best Master League teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO's season of Adventures Abound kicked off on September 1, 2023, and will last till November 2023. The new phase in the game would have reset your GO Battle League ranks. If you are an experienced player and are looking to climb the ranked ladder, the Master League is a great place to do so.

This is because few people have the necessary resources to participate in it, and even if they do, they might not always have the most optimized teams.

If you wish to see sustained success in Pokemon GO's Master League, you need a fantastic team of maxed-out, perfect IV legendaries. This is easier said than done, and you might need to spend real money on building these critters. That said, here are some of the best team suggestions for the format.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with a * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Top Master League teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Groudon, Kyurem, and Zacian (Hero)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Groudon Lead Mud Shot Precipice Blades*, Fire Punch* Kyurem Switch Dragon Breath Glaciate* and Dragon Claw Zacian (Hero) Closer Snarl Close Combat and Play Rough

Groudon, being a pure Ground-type creature, has a really strong matchup against most of the popular leads in Pokemon GO's Master League since there are only a few Water or Ground-types. It can deal a fair amount of damage with Precipice Blades or bait-out shields to give you an advantage early on in a game.

If you are met with an Ice Beam Mewtwo or a Mamoswine with Groudon, you can switch to Kyurem, which only takes neutral damage from Ice-type attacks. In return, it can threaten the opponents with consistent chip damage and debuffs.

Zacian is one of the best closers in the format, thanks to its Fairy-typing. It double resists all Dragon-type attacks, which are abundant in the format. With Snarl, it reaches Close Combats very quickly, thereby cleaning up the endgame in no time.

2) Dragonite, Shadow Mewtwo, and Shadow Ho-Oh

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Dragonite Lead Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Superpower Shadow Mewtwo Switch Psycho Cut Ice Beam and Psystrike* Shadow Ho-Oh Closer Incinerate Sacred Fire, Earthquake*

Dragonite is one of the few non-legendary picks that can shine in Pokemon GO's open Master League. Thanks to its Superpower coverage, it can perform really well against Dialga, a creature you will run into a lot.

Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Ho-Oh are reliable hard-hitters with solid matchups into a majority of the meta. This team has a lot of neutral matches in the format, which is good because of the lowered defenses.

3) Giratina (Altered), Meloetta (Aria), and Xerneas

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Giratina (Altered) Lead Shadow Claw Dragon Claw and Ancient Power Meloetta (Aria) Switch Quick Attack Psyshock and Dazzling Gleam Xerneas Closer Geomancy* Close Combat and Moonblast

Giratina (Altered) is one of the bulkiest Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Battle League. It is able to tank super effective Fast Attacks like Dragon Breath and Shadow Claw for days and hit back consistently with Dragon Claws.

In case you run into another Giratina in the lead, you can quickly switch into Meloetta to turn the matchup heavily to your advantage, as Ancient Power damage doesn't threaten you nearly as much as you can dish out Dazzling Gleam.

Xerneas has risen to immense popularity since it got its signature attack, Geomancy. This Fast Attack is one of the best in the game to farm energy. Fairy is an overall good type, with Close Combat coverage to clutch against Steel-types.

4) Shadow Mewtwo, Reshiram, and Groudon

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Mewtwo Lead Psycho Cut Ice Beam and Psystrike* Reshiram Switch Dragon Breath Fusion Flare and Draco Meteor Groudon Closer Mud Shot Precipice Blades*, Fire Punch*

As mentioned, Shadow Mewtwo is a good response to the current Master League Meta in Pokemon GO. Even if you run into Yveltal or Giratina, you can build up to one Ice Beam and get an early shield or health advantage before pivoting out.

Reshiram and Groudon pair up very well for the mid-game and late-game matchup since they cancel out each other's weaknesses. The low presence of Water-type attacks in the Master League makes these critters shine.

5) Xerneas, Ursaluna, and Dialga

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Xerneas Lead Geomancy* Close Combat and Moonblast Ursaluna Switch Tackle Ice Punch and High Horsepower* Dialga Closer Dragon Breath Iron Head and Draco Meteor

Xerneas can double up as a lead, given its high shield pressure. With Geomancy, it can reach Close Combat in four turns and Moonblast in five.

Nearly no opponent wants to take a STAB Moonblast from Xerneas, so you are assured an early shield advantage if you overfarm for a turn and fully send the Fairy-type attack.

Fairies are only weak to Poison and Steel-type Pokemon, both of which are walled by the pa Ursaluna. It is highly recommended that you Elite TM this creature if you don't have one from the Community Day to make the best use of it.

Dialga is usually a choice for the lead in Pokemon GO Battle League, but it can work wonders in the late game as well, thanks to its fantastic Dragon and Steel-dual typing. It is one of the best bulky attackers in the game that can perform well in the absence of shields.

Pokemon GO Adventures Abound update: Master League dates

The Master League will be available on the following dates during the season of Adventures Abound in Pokemon GO:

September 15 – September 22

October 6 – October 13

October 27 – November 3

November 24 – December 1