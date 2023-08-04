Is Yveltal with Charged Attack Oblivion Wing good in Pokemon GO PvP?

August is a jam-packed month in Pokemon GO. With GO Fest 2023 live during this month, players can get new critters, shiny forms of old ones, as well as old Pokemon with new exclusive moves. One Pocket Monster that will get a new Charged Attack in August is Yveltal.

The creature will first appear in in-person Pokemon GO Fest 2023 events in Osaka and London as one of the five-star raid boss between August 4-6, 2023. Subsequently, Yveltal will be available to Pokemon GO players in other parts of the world from August 16-23 and August 27 to September 1.

Yveltal caught during this period will know the Charged Attack, Oblivion Wing. It is its signature move from the Generation VI games. Most signature moves are good in Pokemon GO, but the matter is slightly more complex when it comes to Oblivion Wing Yveltal. This article will provide an in-depth analysis to help you decide if running the new exclusive move on the Destruction Pokemon is worth it.

Is Oblivion Wing Yveltal worth it in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Starting from August 2023, Yveltal's Charged Attack options are as follows:

Dark Pulse

Hyper Beam

Psychic

Hurricane

Focus Blast

Oblivion Wing

Of these, the most viable attacks till now have been Dark Pulse, Hurricane, and Focus Blast.

Dark Pulse is the spammiest among these, dealing 96 damage (with same type attack bonus or STAB) and consuming only 50 energy (1.92 damage per energy or DPE). Focus Blast is the most powerful, dealing 150 damage at a cost of 75 energy (2 DPE). Hurricane offers a secondary STAB option, dealing 132 damage with 65 energy (2.03 DPE).

However, Pokemon GO Battle League enthusiasts preferred Focus Blast to Hurricane, because Hurricane was neither very fast charging nor did it do super effective damage to any of the elemental types that Yveltal is weak to.

With the arrival of Oblivion Wing, Yveltal has a powerful STAB boosted Flying-type attack that charges fast and deals heavy damage. The attack does 102 damage at 50 energy cost (2.04 DPE), which outdoes both Focus Blast and Hurricane in DPE.

Unfortunately, the problem of having solid type-coverage is still not addressed by the addition of Oblivion Wing. Dark Pulse still remains the top priority Charged Attack for Yveltal. Trainers can choose Oblivion Wing or Focus Blast, which are fairly evenly matched based on what kind of coverage the rest of their team needs.

With a shield advantage, Yveltal with either Oblivion Wing or Focus Blast can take down some of its hardest counters, such as Dragonite, Zekrom, and Mamoswine.

How to get Yveltal with Oblivion Wing in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!



#PokemonGOFest2023 pic.twitter.com/EQsFtdX8P7 August is a great time to get out and GO!Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!

You can get Yveltal that knows Oblivion Wing by defeating the five-star raid boss when it appears in Pokemon GO in August.

If you miss the legendary raids in August, you can still teach Oblivion Wing to the Yveltal that you caught earlier. Since this a Legacy Move, you need an Elite Charged TM to teach it.

