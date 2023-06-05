10 best charged attacks for Pokemon GO PvP

With over 700 Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, Niantic has done a commendable task making each of these beasts unique in their own ways regarding PvP battles. It is obvious that not every Pokemon will be the best in their class, and not every Typing will be relevant in combat. This is because Niantic constantly makes customary balance changes, keeping the PvP meta mobile yet docile.

Furthermore, you need a lot of resources to get the best moves on your favorite critters. So, it is important to know which attacks are really worth investing in.

Here are 10 of the best charged attacks that you can choose to make a part of your arsenal in Pokemon GO:

10) Mewtwo with its charged attack Psystrike

Being one of the strongest beasts in Pokemon GO, Mewtwo's signature charged attack Psystrike is bound to be one of the best in the game. It has a base damage of 90 and an energy cost of 45 in Pokemon GO PvP. This means that Psystrike has a 2:1 damage-to-energy cost ratio. This makes it one of the best moves in any Pokemon.

Unfortunately, it is not an easy task to get your hands on a Mewtwo that has good PvP IV, as it is really difficult to encounter. Being an event-exclusive critter, you would be lucky to acquire one with decent IVs, a 15/15/15 (hundo) being the ideal one.

9) Ho-Oh with its charged attack Sacred Fire

Though Sacred Fire’s statistics are not very impressive when it comes to Raid battles, it does prove to be viable in the PvP aspect of the game. However, there are very select cases when you would want to swap out Earthquake for Sacred Fire in Ho-oh.

It has a base power of 130, which is quite high when you compare it to other charged attacks. It has a 2:1 ratio of damage-to-energy requirement. Any attack with this kind of ratio always proves to be significantly effective in PvP.

8) Charizard with its charged attack Blast Burn

Blast Burn is one of the best legacy moves in Pokemon GO. It has a damage output of 110. When you combine this with a damage-per-energy (DPE) of 2.2, you get a deadly hitter that is also effective.

However, a relatively long cooldown duration really makes it feel slow in dire circumstances. This especially comes in clutch when you feel you’re about to lose a fight and need to squeeze out another quick attack. It lets you down in those situations.

It is by no means a poor attack, as people love to use it more often than usual. The fan-favorite Pokemon to enjoy this legacy move is Charizard. In its respective mega evolution form, Mega Charizard Y is an absolute beast in combat.

7) Walrein with its charged attack Icicle Spear

Walrein has always been fairly dominant in the PvP realm of Pokemon GO. It has one of the deadliest legacy charged attacks in the whole game, namely Icicle Spear. It recently received a buff, becoming even better than before. Its power increased by 5, making it an Ice-type menace in PvP fights.

Given its fast recharging capabilities, Icicle Spear also allows Walrein to deal critical Stab damage. Thus, it ranks among the top creatures in the Great Battle League.

6) Gengar Shadow Punch

Shadow Punch is one of the better Community Day-exclusive charged moves that a Ghost-type Pokemon could learn. Gengar is a go-to for any trainer when it comes to Ghost-type beasts. This is because it has a fairly decent type coverage owing to its own dual typing, Ghost and Poison.

Shadow Punch has a base damage of 40, which is decent, considering how spammy this attack can be. It forces your enemies to waste their shields in quick intervals. Furthermore, Gengar’s Mega form is formidable when paired with Shadow Punch.

5) Rhyperior with its charged attack Rock Wrecker

Being a Community Day-exclusive charged move, you would expect Rock Wrecker to be as amazing as others like Hydro Cannon. Yet, that is not the case, as it feels quite slow. Despite having a fair power of 110, the 3.3-second cooldown does wear you down in tough combat scenarios. But Rhyperior shines with it.

Multiple Pokemon can learn Rock Wrecker, but Rhyperior triumphs over the rest as it has good typing coverage in Pokemon GO PvP's current meta. Also, Rhyperior's sheer bulk makes it a great tank in any form of combat in the game.

4) Blaziken with its charged attack Stone Edge

Stone Edge is a powerful charged attack that can be learned by any Rock-type critter in Pokemon GO. With a decent power output of 100, it is one of the top 5 charged attacks of all time. Even though there happen to be more powerful Fighting-type Pokemon in-game that have the ability to learn Stone Edge, Blaziken is a better alternative owing to its dual Fire/Fighting typing.

Since it has good typing coverage against a lot of the hard-hitting meta Pokemon like Metagross and Sceptile, Blaziken is usually preferred over others. Furthermore, it happens to have a mega evolution which really gives it a significant boost in almost every aspect imaginable.

3) Metagross with its charged attack Meteor Mash

Be it PvE battles in gyms and raids or high-octane PvP duels, Metagross never fails to deliver. It has been a fan favorite for many seasons, and for a good reason. Metagross with Meteor Mash in its moveset is one of the hardest-hitting mons in Pokemon GO.

Even though Clefable is also able to learn this move, players prefer to use Metagross due to the fact that it can do additional Stab damage on top of the charged attack. Since it also boasts a fairly quick cooldown, Metagross just performs better overall.

2) Swampert with its charged attack Hydro Cannon

With the Mega Swampert raids up and running in Pokemon GO, now is a good time to invest your resources in a decent IV Swampert. With both Ground and Water typing, Swampert is one of the most widely used Pokemon in the game. This is because it not only gets good typing coverage, but it also is only weak against Grass-types.

In PvP, Hydro Cannon does a damage of 90. With a cooldown of 1.9, it can really cause a lot of trouble for your enemies. And with Mega Swampert being able to use it in-game, there’s no doubt it will be an absolute beast.

1) Pikachu Libre with its charged attack Flying Press

Pikachu Libre is one of the rarest Pokemon you can encounter in Pokemon GO. You will have to be really skilled in PvP, as you can catch it only after reaching Master rank in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Thankfully, this critter is the only Pokemon in the game that can learn Flying Press as a charged move.

Flying Press is one of the best attacks in PvE and PvP. With a fighting and flying type combination, this charge move is held in high regard amongst players who actively grind in Pokemon GO PvP.

Taking a direct hit from Flying Press can be detrimental in PvP matches, as it has a power of 90 and only uses 40 energy. Given its fast recharging capability and short cooldown period, this is one of the best charged attacks in the game.

