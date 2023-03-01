Pokemon GO Mega Charizard Y raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes fresh content for trainers to sink their teeth into. One of the most highly anticipated things that players everywhere can look forward to is the new rotation of Raid Bosses to test their mettle against.

The first week of March hosts some great Raid Bosses. Players can expect to see Mega Charizard Y appear in Mega Raids for the time being. This is an opportunity that no hardcore raider or gym attacker will want to miss.

Thanks to Mega Charizard Y being the best Fire-type creature in the game, the chance to get it is the perfect gateway for players looking to add one to their team.

Of course, before trainers can think about getting the Mega Energy to add one to their collection, they will need to take down this powerful Raid Boss. So what should they know before facing one of Pokemon GO's strongest Raid Bosses?

Everything players need to know about facing Mega Charizard Y Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Mega Charizard using Heat Wave in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player must know before challenging any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. Mega Charizard Y retains the typing of its standard variant, making it a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon. This type combination is notoriously bad, as it has a lot of weaknesses that are easy to take advantage of.

The best picks to use against Mega Charizard Y are Rock-type Pokemon. Since both Flying and Fire as elements are weak to Rock-type attacks, the fact that Charizard has both means the damage it takes is multiplied. Water and Electric-type attacks are also super-effective, but Rock provides the most damage.

Charizard's weakest stat in Pokemon GO is its stamina. This means its weakness is supercharged attacks. The large burst potential from charged attacks compared to fast attacks helps cleave through Charizard's above-average defense while capitalizing on its small health pool.

In terms of optimal counters, players should aim to use picks that can both tank a ton of damage and shell out massive amounts of their own. Thankfully, this is exactly what the creatures of the Rock typing in Pokemon GO excel at. There is one particular pick that performs a cut above the rest.

Rampardos is a fossil Pokemon from the Sinnoh region that has the highest attack stat among Rock-type creatures in Pokemon GO. Players who have access to one should aim to take it with them as they challenge Mega Charizard Y. However, there are other picks for those who may not have access to such a rare species.

Gigalith and Rhyperior are great options, thanks to their high defense and expansive movepools. Since Gigalith was the subject of a recent Community Day, hardcore players should have at least one of these creatures in their collection. Rhyperior may be much harder to find, but its base stats are some of the best in the game.

Poll : 0 votes