Is Mega Charizard X or Y better in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is currently one of the most popular mobile games. Thanks to Niantic, the game has been kept fresh through constant updates ranging from minor bug fixes to extensive content updates. However, the greatest contributor to the game's large playerbase is the continuous, game-wide events.

The game's Mega Evolution mechanic rework has been well-known among players for the longest time. However, only recently has this rework finally taken place.

This update to one of the game's biggest mechanics has come with a new wave of special research tasks as well as a Mega Evolution-based event. The "A Mega Moment" series of special research tasks gives players a choice of three potential paths after completing the first level of the research.

Each of these paths revolves around three different Kanto Starter Pokemon. Players can only choose one of these paths, which rewards them with Mega Energy.

Pokemon GO: Mega Charizard X or Y?

Mega Charizard Y as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many players anticipated, most players have chosen the path coinciding with Charizard. Unlike the other two options, Charizard has two different Mega Evolutions: Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y. Before players commit themselves to one exclusive form, players may want to know which is better.

Mega Charizard X gives Charizard the Dragon-typing that many players desired it to have. This type also remedies the crippling weakness to Rock-type attacks Charizard has as both of its standard types in Pokemon GO, Fire, and Flying, share a weakness to Rock-type attacks.

However, there are some shortcomings with this form. Charizard's new weakness to other Dragon-type attacks can sometimes lead to Mega Charizard X feeling like a liability. However, this change in typing can greatly help its viability as well. Aside from that, Charizard X is a direct boost in stats for Charizard.

Mega Charizard X as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Charizard Y keeps the trademark Fire and Flying typing. However, the most significant key difference between the two Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO comes when looking at their stats. For some reason, Mega Charizard Y receives more stats upon Mega Evolving compared to Mega Charizard Y.

The only stat on Mega Charizard X that is better than Mega Charizard Y is its defense. Mega Charizard X has a defense stat of 213, while Mega Charizard Y has a defense of 212. As can be seen, this is not a very large difference. Both forms also share the same stamina stat in Pokemon GO of 186.

To answer the age-old question of which Charizard Mega Evolution is better, Mega Charizard Y wins by a long shot. While Mega Charizard X has the neat altered type, Mega Charizard Y receives a massive boost in its attack stat, bringing it to a hardy 319 compared to Mega Charizard X's attack stat of 273.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar