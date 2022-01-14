How to get Mega Charizard Energy in Pokemon GO in 2022

Mega Charizard Energy might be one of the most valuable resources in Pokemon GO nowadays.

When Niantic started diving into Generation VI, they included Mega Pokemon in the game. However, instead of giving trainers specific stones like in the main series games, they basically made candy for Mega evolution.

It’s really hard to come by, so trainers will definitely need the full breakdown on this resource.

Ideal methods to get Mega Charizard Energy in Pokemon GO

In general, there are three ways that trainers can get Mega Charizard Energy. They are as follows:

Defeat Mega Charizard in Raids

Obtain Mega Charizard Energy through special research tasks

Walk with a Charizard that has already been Mega evolved

This is, unfortunately, going to make January a very bad month to grind Mega Charizard Energy. Mega Aerodactyl will be taking the Mega Raid slot for the rest of the month, and none of the timed or field research tasks give Mega Charizard Energy as a reward.

Therefore, the only way to farm some Mega Charizard Energy is to walk with a Charizard which has Mega evolved before.

The nice aspect about this method is that trainers will get more value out of the energy they collect. Charizard needs 200 Mega Energy to Mega evolve for the first time. Afterwards, though, it will only take 40 Mega Energy.

Mega Charizard X trades the Flying typing for Dragon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Any trainers who want to Mega evolve their Charizard for the first time might have to wait a while, but it never hurts to be prepared. The quicker a trainer beats a Mega Pokemon in a Raid, the more Mega Energy they will be rewarded with.

Therefore, the best way to grind up Mega Charizard energy is to catch and power up a strong counter. As it happens, Mega Charizard Y is both Flying-type and Fire-type, which are both weak to Rock. That makes Rock-types like Rampardos a great option against Mega Charizard Y.

It’s a different story with Mega Charizard X, who replaces the Flying-type with Dragon. For that Raid, trainers will want to use other strong Dragons like Rayquaza, Palkia and Shadow Salamence. Keep in mind that Fairies will do neutral damage to Mega Charizard X, since Fire resists Fairy.

