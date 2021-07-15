How to get Mega Charizard Energy in Pokemon GO

Considering how strong Mega Charizard is in Pokemon GO, trainers would do well to know how to gain Mega Charizard Energy.

To Mega Evolve a Pokémon in the game, a resource called Mega Energy is required and Charizard needs 200 Mega Energy to Mega Evolve. Mega Charizard can compete with the other heavy hitters in Ultra League with it’s strong attacks and is also a great Pokemon to bring to PvE and raids. Here’s how to collect Mega Energy for it.

How can Pokemon GO trainers Mega evolve Charizard?

As of now, the primary way everyone can get Mega Energy is through Mega Raids. Trainers who defeat Mega Raid bosses will be rewarded with a fair amount of Mega Energy. The amount usually depends on how quickly the raid is defeated, so it’s good for trainers to bring their strongest Pokemon and try to win in as little time as possible.

One important thing to note about Mega Raids is that defeating a Mega Pokemon will only yield the energy for that specific Pokemon. Therefore, the only way to get Mega Charizard Energy is waiting for a cycle where Mega Charizard is a raid boss and then defeating it. Sadly, at the moment Mega Charizard is not a raid boss.

Anyone who has already Mega Evolved a Charizard before, however, is in luck. They can gain some Mega Energy simply by walking with a Pokemon in that evolution line as their buddy.

Trainers looking to farm Mega Charizard Energy should know the differences between Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y so that they can decide how to evolve it.

Mega Charizard X doesn’t have the same Attack stat that Mega Charizard Y has, but it has everything else. The 213 Defense stat will allow it to take several hits, even if it only has 186 Stamina backing it up.

Meanwhile, Mega Charizard Y is about equivalent to its counterpart except for Attack. It has 319 Attack, which easily puts it with the stronger attackers in the game. What’s even more impressive is that both Mega forms have access to arguably the best Fire-type move in Pokemon GO, Blast Burn.

Edited by Siddharth Satish