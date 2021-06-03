Pokemon GO: The top 5 Mega Evolutions

Pokemon GO's Mega Evolutions are varied and powerful, and rightfully so, given the amount of Mega Energy they require to initiate.

Although they're temporary, Mega Evolutions are one of the most beneficial boosts that can be given to certain Pokemon. These evolutions heavily increase their stats and overall damage potential, while making the Pokemon sturdier as well. It's no surprise why Mega Energy is sought after, as Mega Pokemon are incredibly helpful for higher-tier raids.

When it comes to these Pokemon GO raid boss busters, there are five that currently stand out ahead of the pack.

Pokemon GO: Top Mega Evolved Pokemon as of June 2021

#5 - Mega Blastoise

Image via Niantic

Rounded out by an impressive stamina stat, Mega Blastoise hits significantly hard and can also take plenty of punishment on its own. With a maximum CP of 4455, Mega Blastoise clocks in on the low end for Pokemon GO's Mega Pokemon, but it still beats out others such as Houndoom and Beedrill in the numbers game.

When it comes to attacks, Mega Blastoise can dole out 20.55 damage per second and 1041.82 total damage overall by using the moves Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

#4 - Mega Ampharos

Image via Niantic

With a maximum attack stat close to 300, at 294, Mega Ampharos is supercharged for offense in Pokemon GO. Its defense and stamina stats don't hold up quite as well, but its offensive capability makes it an incredibly strong attacker, able to whittle down opponents before they can hit back hard enough. It additionally has an intriguing Electric/Dragon dual-type and a maximum CP of 4799.

Using Volt Switch and Dragon Pulse, Mega Ampharos can hammer enemies at 17.11 damage per second and 820.56 total damage overall.

#3 - Mega Charizard X

Image via Niantic

The fan favorite starter from Kanto makes its first appearance on this Pokemon GO list with the X version of its Mega Evolution. While it doesn't sport the best defense, its offensive potential is still great with a maximum attack stat of 273. It doesn't have as high of a CP ceiling as others with a max of 4353, but its intriguing capability in type matchups as a Fire/Dragon-type makes up for its perceived shortcomings.

Using Fire Spin and Blast Burn, Mega Charizard X can still deal very respectable damage at 20.32 damage per second and 922.35 total damage overall.

#2 - Mega Gyarados

Image via Niantic

Gyarados has always been a ferocious fighter in Pokemon GO, and its Mega Evolution only magnifies that. Though it has a maximum attack lower than Mega Ampharos by two points, at 292, Mega Gyarados has better defense and stamina stats. Not only this, but its maximum CP is higher, at 5332. It should be used carefully, as its Water/Dark-type elements make it susceptible to super effective damage from five sources.

Attack with Bite and Hydro Pump, and Mega Gyarados can slam opponents at 20.34 damage per second and 1220.95 total damage overall.

#1 - Mega Charizard Y

Image via Niantic

Charizard returns as an offensive juggernaut in the Y version of its Mega Evolution. With a maximum attack stat of 319 and a CP ceiling of 5037, Mega Charizard Y can lay waste to its targets before taking significant damage in Pokemon GO raids. It doesn't sport the best max defense and stamina stats (186 and 212 respectively), but the sheer amount of damage makes the other stats' shortcomings fairly moot.

If it's attacking with Air Slash and Blast Burn, Mega Charizard Y can shred targets in Pokemon GO with 24.16 damage per second and 1092.08 total damage overall.

Remember to keep this Charizard evolution away from Rock-types at all cost however, as Rock-type moves deal 256% damage to it.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod